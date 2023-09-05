Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet go public as a couple at Beyoncé's star-studded concert

The Kardashian sister has been linked to the Call Me By Your Name actor for almost a year

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their public appearance as a couple at Beyoncé's mesmerizing Los Angeles show on Monday night.

The reality star, 25, and the Call Me By Your Name actor, 27, delighted fans with their presence at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, marking their official debut as a couple amidst a constellation of A-list stars.

The evening was captured in a social media clip that captured Kylie and Timothée engrossed in conversation, sharing laughter and flirtatious moments during Beyoncé's third and final LA Renaissance tour stop.

In this candid moment, the pair's connection shone through, reaffirming the authenticity of their relationship.

Kylie Jenner radiated elegance in a sleeveless ensemble that perfectly showcased her signature style.

With her tresses elegantly pulled up in a chic updo and adorned with gold hoops, Kylie effortlessly commanded attention.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet emanated an understated charm, donning an all-black attire consisting of a hoodie and a sleek black baseball hat.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner has been linked to Timothee for over a year

The electrifying atmosphere of Beyoncé's concert drew an array of luminaries, including Adele, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, among other illustrious names. The evening was a star-studded affair, further heightened by the presence of such distinguished personalities.

Rumors of Kylie and Timothée's relationship surfaced earlier this year, and their appearance at the concert confirmed their romantic connection.

Contrary to speculations about a possible breakup, the couple remains steadfastly together. Refuting reports that Timothée had 'dumped' Kylie, reports confirmed their relationship is still flourishing.

© Getty Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner used to date

Denouncing the falsehoods surrounding their status, reports asserted that they are "an item," dispelling any notions to the contrary.

The couple's journey began in April when they were first romantically linked via the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi. Reports suggest that their spark ignited during their joint attendance at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show on January 25, 2023.

Kylie Jenner, a mother of two, shares a meaningful history with her former partner Travis Scott. Together, they are parents to five-year-old Stormi and one-year-old Aire.

Their relationship, punctuated by periods of togetherness and separation, has captured public attention since their initial romance in 2017.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Lily-Rose Depp previously dated Timothee Chalamet

The couple faced their share of challenges, culminating in their most recent separation during the holidays in December 2022.

On the other hand, Timothée Chalamet's romantic ventures have also made headlines, with associations to Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza Gonzalez, and Lourdes Leon.

The actor's personal life has been closely followed by admirers, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his appearances.

Beyoncé's concert, an unmissable event for Hollywood luminaries, showcased a dazzling array of celebrities. Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and Laverne Cox, among others, embraced the singer's call for attendees to adorn themselves in "fabulous silver fashions."

The stars' fashion choices exquisitely complemented the grandeur of the event.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, spanning six acts and featuring tracks from her latest album Renaissance (2022), has captivated audiences with its immersive experience.

The concert, filled with impressive visuals and captivating ensembles, offers a journey through Beyoncé's musical evolution.

© Getty Beyonce requested her fans wear silver to her upcoming concerts

This extraordinary evening also drew the presence of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Markle's mother Doria Ragland. The star-studded event was further enhanced by appearances from model Shanina Shayk and actor Terry Crews, signifying the universal allure of Beyoncé's magnetic performances.

As the Renaissance Tour continues to captivate audiences across the United States, Beyoncé's artistry remains a beacon of creative brilliance. With performances that seamlessly blend her new album with iconic classics, the tour offers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse in her musical journey.

In a dynamic culmination, the tour is set to conclude at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on October 1, marking the grand finale of this extraordinary musical odyssey.