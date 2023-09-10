GMA's Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are a vision in matching wedding dresses - and the location is everything

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign tied the knot over the weekend, and it's safe to say the couple are on cloud nine right now.

On Sunday, the Good Morning America star shared some gorgeous first-look photos from their special day, revealing that their nuptials took place in their backyard in Connecticut.

In the caption, she wrote: "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Congratulations!! You both look stunning and so happy," while another wrote: "So very happy for the two.of you I.wish you..lots of luck and health and happiness." A third added: "What gorgeous photos!"

Robin and Amber confirmed that they were getting married on Saturday after sharing a photo of their beloved rescue dog, Lukas, posing on a bench, dressed in a tiny tuxedo.

The caption read: "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!"

Robin and Amber will have thought hard about the chosen month to get married in, and September is certainly very special for them both.

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's adorable pet dog Lukas on their wedding day

Not only does Amber have her birthday in September, but it's also their anniversary month. The couple have been together for 18 years, and met after being set up on a blind date.

The former sports broadcaster announced her engagement to Amber at the start of 2023. While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things at the start of the year on GMA, Robin revealed that she and her longtime partner were saying yes to marriage.

© Instagram/GMA Robin Roberts and Amber Laign during their Good Morning America bachelorette party

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year." It was clear that members of the studio were delighted by the news, applauding Robin and audibly gasping as she fanned herself with her cue cards, clearly overwhelmed by the news.

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued. Back in April, meanwhile, the ABC star opened up to friend and Extra anchor Tommy DiDario about how wedding prep had been coming along.

© Getty Images Amber Laign and Robin Roberts have been together for 18 years

The star explained: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon."

She added: "And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon." Robin tearfully added: "It took us a while to get here because we've both been through so much healthwise."

© Getty Images The happy couple's first date anniversary is also in September

Robin and Amber have both faced challenging health battles - with Robin undergoing a bone marrow transplant and breast cancer, while Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The pair are stronger than ever as a result, and even more appreciative of their relationship and the support they have shown for each other during the hard times.

