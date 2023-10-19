The adoption process nearly cancelled our same-sex Yorkshire barn wedding

Planning a wedding and going through the adoption process are two of the most time-consuming and potentially stressful experiences of your lifetime, but real-life couple Dominic and Jordan managed to juggle both at the same time.

It wasn't without its difficulties, of course. The Yorkshire-based lovebirds revealed they had agreed on having two children, but when their adoption plans were put into motion, their dreams of a family almost derailed their wedding and honeymoon.

We caught up with the couple – who are set to become parents very soon – to find out exactly how they pulled off their dream rustic barn wedding…

Dominic, a senior manager within the NHS, and Jordan, who runs a construction business, were introduced through their parents, who had been long-term friends. Their love story began with a coronavirus date to Yummy Yorkshire Ice cream parlour followed by a walk.

Things quickly became serious, with Dominic telling HELLO!: "One of the first questions Jordan ever asked me was, 'Do you want a family?' My response was: 'I want 4 children, a farm, three goats and a cow'. We’ve both also known we wanted children and this did sometimes feel out of reach. We’ve both agreed to two children rather than four!"

© The Crowthers Photo & Film Dominic and Jordan were the first same-sex couple to get married at Lodge Farm

After they organised "the trip of a lifetime" to the Rocky Mountains using Travel Agent Louise Willis at Complete Organisers, West Yorkshire, Jordan planned his romantic proposal – which didn't go to plan.

A boat trip on Lake Louise was where he envisioned getting down on one knee, a difficult feat in a canoe! "I had the Tiffany ring in hand and asked Dominic to turn around. However, it was quite clear that Dominic was not going to turn around from the pure fear of the boat capsizing into the glacier-fed lake. I had to rethink!" he revealed, before stating he then popped the question at picturesque Mirror Lake.

The pair threw themselves into wedding planning, settling on Yorkshire-based suppliers and stunning barn wedding venue Lodge Farm, where they were the first same-sex couple to tie the knot. They hope that their big day will help pave the way for others planning same-sex weddings in the future.

© The Crowthers Photo & Film Dominic and Jordan tied the knot in September 2023

Jordan explained: "It felt amazing! We felt like we set the stage ready for more same-sex weddings. It was great to work with Jen, Rob and Caroline at Lodge Farm, they made us feel so welcome.

"When I was a teenage boy, he once said to his mum: 'There’s no one like me around here, will I ever get married and have children?' We hope our story may reach that mum, dad, son or daughter who may be struggling with not being able to see their future and help them."

But amidst wading through the stereotypical rainbow-print LGBT+ suppliers – which they said was "totally not our vibe" – and organising "Mr and Mr" options instead of the "Mr and Mrs" ads online, they were facing another huge challenge at home.

"The most challenging part has been the planning, alongside having busy jobs and going through the adoption process. I had to-do lists galore! In my usual control freak manner, I have been the main planner and have let Jordan assist with delegated tasks!" Dominic joked.

© The Crowthers Photo & Film The couple opened up about going through the adoption process while planning their wedding

On a more serious note, they revealed that trying to start a family has been "difficult", especially since it coincided with their wedding.

"Luckily by the time it came to all our in-depth assessments, the majority of the wedding had been planned and we could assure One Adoption of our continuous commitment to the process and becoming parents. Our social worker has been incredible and we feel so lucky to have her," Dominic continued.

"Whilst the adoption process has been difficult, we’ve learnt so much more about each other and the challenges of adopting children who may have had a difficult past.

"It would be great if these courses were widely available for all parents. We feel very lucky and we’re ready!" added Jordan.

The couple tied the knot in September 2023 in what they described as "the perfect day" surrounded by their closest friends and family. They rocked Cavani suits with bespoke blue suede waistcoats designed by Joshua Adams, which they paired with Azor shoes and sentimental JPB Huddersfield rings made with diamonds from one of Dominic’s mum's rings.

© The Crowthers Photo & Film They chose Lipsy and Next for their bridesmaids

Turning to the high street, they snapped up six Lipsy bridesmaid dresses, Next heels and Lace and Favour earrings.

The biggest takeaway from their big day was: "Do and have exactly what you want!" they said after Blue’s Catering told the foodies to embrace their own tastes instead of worrying about pleasing everyone else.

Now their wedding and honeymoon are over, Dominic and Jordan are focusing on "nesting" ready for their children. "Whilst this year has been crazy, we’ve completely enjoyed every minute of it. The next chapter for us is to prepare for our children, both emotionally and practically. We want to continue developing our parenting skills and learning more.

"We also can’t wait to start decorating the children’s bedrooms and nesting!"

