4 ways to prevent wedding guests from remembering your nuptials for the wrong reasons

There is no doubt that having spent weeks (if not months!) poring over Pinterest for visual inspiration, researching and tracking down the best vendors to bring your dreams to life and then finessing and refining each and every detail of your day, you and your partner are going to have the best day of your lives.

But can the same be said of your guests? All of us have at one time or another been to a wedding remembered for all the wrong reasons. Fear not, UK Alliance of Wedding Planners (UKAWP) elite member Susannah Parker of Couture Events is here to make sure that doesn't happen. She told HELLO! how to make your wedding unforgettable, so your guests are raving about your wedding day for years to come. Here are her four crucial tips…

© Anneli Marinovich Susannah Parker discussed the best way to keep your wedding guests happy

Consider their time

You’ve probably had lots of advice already about how your wedding day is going to fly by in a flash and the whole day might seem rather a blur. But the same cannot always be said of the guest experience – which can be a very long day when you take into account all their travel and preparation time as well.

After all the time and effort that your guests have put into joining you for the day, they naturally want to see you and have some unhurried quality time (and photos) with you. Your wedding day timeline will naturally feature all the key moments that you have to allow time for (ceremony, drinks, dinner, speeches, cutting the cake, first dance etc.) but your guests will also really appreciate it if you have carved out some relaxed time just to spend with them.

One way to ensure quality time with each and every one of your guests is to invite them for either an informal pre-wedding gathering the night before or a post-wedding lunch. There is no time pressure and just the pleasure of being able to relax and catch up without one eye on the clock the whole time.

If this is not feasible, then ensure that you build enough time into various parts of your day to simply circulate and chat with as many of them as possible. For those carving out extra time for photos or dress changes, ensure that you also leave enough time to return to your drinks reception to mix and mingle before the call for dinner. Or circulate around the tables in between dinner courses and ensure you have a dance with as many guests as possible during your afterparty.

On the subject of time, try not to be late for your ceremony. Ten minutes or so is understandable, but much more than that shows both a lack of wedding prep organisation and a lack of consideration for your guests who have made every effort to travel much further and be there on time!

Consider their journey

Before they toast to the newlyweds, guests will appreciate soft drinks after their travels

Receiving your wedding invitation is just the first step in what can be a fairly complex mental and physical journey for your guests. Your guests will all really appreciate clear and helpful instructions – either as part of your invitation suite or available on your wedding website.

Find a way to make RSVPing quick and straightforward, send details about local accommodation and taxis (and a reminder to book early), and give a clear dress code (avoid the vague "semi-formal" at all costs!)

© Anneli Marinovich Circulating between tables during your wedding dinner can be a great way to ensure you speak to all your guests

With regard to their physical journey to your wedding, if funds permit, consider offering a coach from local hotels to your venue and back, or ensure that there is plenty of signposted parking on site.

Lastly, make refreshments such as tea, coffee and soft drinks or pretty mocktails available before your ceremony – guests who have travelled a long way to join you will appreciate the gesture.

Consider their comfort

© Noah Two by Two Photography Ensure guests have plenty of seating

As I mentioned earlier, a wedding day can be a long day, especially for older guests, those with limited mobility, or pregnant guests. Whilst no couple ever intends for their guests to be uncomfortable or bored, little things can easily be overlooked in the midst of all the planning.

Ask yourself these questions:

Does your venue have enough soft seating – both indoors and outside – for guests who want to take the weight off their feet during your drinks reception and your after party? How does the venue regulate temperature if it becomes too hot or too cold? How do the caterers ensure that there will not be queues at the bar and that food is efficiently circulated to all guests? What entertainment or interactive activities can they enjoy while you are away having your photos? Is there a quiet room where guests can retire to later in the evening to chat if they don’t want to dance or if the music is very loud?

Consider their memories

© Anneli Marinovich Wedding flowers can be made into posies for your friends and family to take home

Finally, ensure your guests know that their presence is an intrinsic part of your day and that their being there and sharing it with you means more to you than anything else. You could leave little personal notes on the ceremony chairs, at their place settings or in their hotel rooms.

Ensure those who have not been able to make it are mentioned in a speech and that those who have helped or supported along the way are acknowledged. Always send thank you cards afterwards (ideally handwritten but at the very least, hand-signed!) to your guests, especially those who have also given a gift, and let them know how to access your online wedding photo gallery. Who doesn’t want to see a professional shot of themselves all dolled up and in their best bib and tucker?

And lastly, something to take home is always much appreciated by guests. At our weddings, we repurpose as many of the wedding flowers as we can during the latter part of the evening so that they can be hand-tied into small posies and bunches and offered to guests as they leave – it won’t cost you anything!

© iStock Personalised wedding favours leave a lasting memory

Although generic wedding favours have fallen out of favour (excuse the pun) a small personal take home is always fun – whether it’s a Polaroid snapshot, wildflower seeds in a personalised packet or a handmade place name setting. All of these can be appreciated years afterwards as a reminder of your wedding.

