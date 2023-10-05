How to save hundreds booking your wedding musicians

Good music is crucial at any wedding. Whether you favour a full band, a singer or are mixing live music with a DJ playing your favourite tunes, getting the soundtrack to your big day right is crucial to a lively atmosphere.

But lively doesn't always have to equal expensive and it may not be immediately obvious that booking musicians can be an area of planning a wedding where you can make a nifty saving.

© Getty Mariachi band playing a wedding

Timing is everything

© Getty Getting married during off-peak season can save money when booking your wedding musician

It may not come as a surprise that it's all in the timing when it comes to making a saving when booking your wedding musician or band. Choosing to get married out of peak summer season or on a Friday can equal a simply-made saving and booking at least a year in advance will mean you aren't subject to choosing the only (potentially expensive) musician that is left.

James McAulay, CEO of Encore Musicians, advises booking well in advance. He explains: "You’ll have more time to explore and discover artists within your budget, and last-minute reservations are usually a lot more expensive, as musicians will rightfully charge a premium for the short notice."

Location, location, location

© Getty The right music will ensure a fun atmosphere long into the night

When researching musicians think: location, location, location. Though you want the best musician you can find and someone who suits your taste for your big day, opting for a band or singer who lives hundreds of miles from your venue will result in travel costs which will drain your budget.

McAulay tells us there is added appeal to booking a local band beyond the obvious saving of travel costs. He says: "By supporting local artists, you can not only save money but also add a community-centric touch to your wedding."

Instead opt for local musicians, especially those who have worked at your chosen venue before as they will know how to maximise the acoustics. The added risk of traffic or a tiring journey impacting the quality of their set is also taken away and minimal stress on the day is exactly what you need.

Scale back that string quartet

© Getty A string trio or duo is a way to make a simple saving

Lots of people envision Bridgerton-esque dulcet tones when they think of walking down the aisle and that means string quartet. But if you're working on a tight budget, consider a string trio for the same impact and 25% less cost.

A string trio consists of a cello, a violin and a viola, meaning all the elegance of a period drama wedding is totally achievable for those with tighter purse strings. You can even scale it back to a string duo. Whilst the average string quartet starts at £800, a trio commonly starts at £600 and a duo costs even less at £400.

Less is more

© Getty A multi-talented band can play all your favourite tunes

Quality over quantity is a rule to remember when booking your wedding musicians. If you can find musicians who play multiple instruments you can have a varied selection of music all night without having to pay for a full orchestra. A three-piece band with a bassist, guitarist and drummer who all sing is 40% cheaper than hiring a five-piece band with those musicians plus two singers.

It is worth remembering that opting for a band doesn't have to mean saying goodbye to your dreams of a DJ playing your favourite songs well into the night. McAulay reminds us: "Lots of bands offer a 'manned DJ Service' where they’ll DJ after their set and take requests from guests. This is always a lot cheaper than hiring a separate DJ."

Don't be afraid to utilise the same band throughout your day. Hiring a band that can play delicate acoustic songs at your ceremony and help you rock the night away at your reception is an instant saving.

Keep it professional

© Getty Professional wedding singers guarantee a fail-safe set

Though it can be tempting to cut costs by hiring amateur or student musicians, we advise against it. Although you will make a saving, you'll regret it if the execution isn't quite up to par. No one wants an empty dancefloor at their wedding!

Investing a little more means you can be assured that the ambience is maintained at the desired level throughout the day and a professional set is guaranteed.

DISCOVER: How to choose stunning wedding table settings and decorations on a budget

The key message is not to fret when it comes to budgeting for music on your big day. A tighter budget does not have to equal a wedding day deprived of atmosphere and gaiety. Planning in advance and thinking how you can keep things local are crucial and if you can find a multi-talented band, you've nailed it.

Encore Musicians is the UK's largest musician-booking platform that focuses 50% of their bookings on wedding musicians and is well-versed in cutting costs in this often expensive area of wedding planning.