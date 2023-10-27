Zara Tindall, 18, models dark pixie cut and thigh split wedding guest dress

Zara Phillips proved she wasn't afraid to switch up her look as she sported a very on-trend nineties haircut at a royal wedding in 1999.

Before she settled on the trademark blonde mid-length hair she is known for today, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter tested out a dark blonde pixie cut with auburn undertones. The 18-year-old royal was pictured attending her uncle Prince Edward's big day with Sophie Rhys-Jones, joining the likes of stars such as Halle Berry, Victoria Beckham and Demi Moore with their chic cropped locks.

© Shutterstock Zara was 18 when she attended Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's wedding

By 2001, the Olympic equestrian had grown her hair longer with blonde highlights, which she now often wears poker straight or twisted into elegant updos.

Proving her equally adventurous fashion choices back in 1999, Zara wore a floor-length wedding guest dress gown with a black column skirt featuring a daring leg split and a blue patterned top with a V-neck. A matching blue swirled bolero jacket covered her shoulders as she stood outside St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle following the ceremony.

© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library The royals got married in June 1999

A silver cross necklace and delicate earrings finished off her wedding quest attire, while she was among the majority of guests who chose to forego a hat.

The lack of headwear was actually a request from the bride and groom, who wanted a low-key family wedding without any military or state involvement, meaning finery such as suits and evening gowns were sufficient for the dress code.

Wedding guests were not required to wear traditional hats or fascinators

However, some of Edward's family still favoured the usually customary hats, including Princess Anne who opted for a small green hair accessory, and the Queen who wore a lilac fascinator. The Queen Mother went one step further, rocking a purple hat with bold feathered detailing.

The PR boss, now known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, looked beautiful in a wedding coat dress designed by Samantha Shaw, which hid her sparkly second wedding dress underneath.

She added a diamond tiara from the late Queen Elizabeth II's private collection and a black and white pearl necklace gifted to her by her husband Prince Edward.

Prince Edward gifted his wife a rare set of pearls on their wedding day

Designer Samantha told Tatler: "There was an evening dress under the coat dress, which was to remain super private for the evening dinner, and I had to get the fabric perfectly dyed to colour-match the beautiful stone of St George’s Chapel. Getting up there without being noticed was fun – and also a huge challenge."

