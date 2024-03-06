Zara Tindall's forgotten fashion faux pas with former sister-in-law Autumn at royal wedding

Zara Tindall, 42, is just as comfortable slipping into a floor-length gown or a designer mini dress as she is donning comfortable hiking boots and equestrian attire.

Over the years, fans have tracked her style evolution from young experimental royal to elegant mother-of-three. But did you spot her wedding guest fashion faux pas along the way?

© Getty Zara donned a silver coat dress for the most famous royal wedding in history

It's not often that Princess Anne's daughter puts a foot wrong with her wardrobe, but she appears not to have consulted her former sister-in-law Autumn Phillips ahead of the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding. Normally, the royals step out in different colours and styles, staying true to their distinctive fashion choices.

In April 2011, pictures showed Zara in a shimmering silver coat dress with a tailored silhouette, a structured pleated skirt that fell to her knees and a bow at the back.

© Chris Jackson Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips at William and Kate's wedding

An oversized grey floral hatinator topped her elegant updo, while she further accessorised with black patent heels and an animal print clutch bag.

What fans may not have spotted, however, was that Autumn's wedding guest dress bore striking similarities to Zara's. She wore a purple floral coat dress with the same metallic sheen and structured A-line skirt.

Autumn – who was married to Zara's brother Peter Phillips from 2008 to 2021 – added a floral fascinator in a coordinating lilac hue, not unlike Zara's, wore her blonde hair in an equally sophisticated updo, and even chose grey heels. Perhaps the pair were happy to showcase their similar style!

British designer Laura Green told People that down-to-earth Zara is "confident" with her wardrobe and favours "clean lines."

"There really is something very special about Zara, which sets her apart – she’s a natural beauty. She’s very confident in her style," she said.

© Danny Martindale The royal wore a glamorous black evening gown to William and Kate's pre-wedding dinner

"She loves clean lines, she styles things really beautifully, she’s not a trendsetter and she’s not trying to be a fashion icon, she’s just really polished and beautifully dressed."

Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding celebrations also saw Mike Tindall's wife Zara don a chic evening gown at their pre-wedding party. Amping up the glamour, Zara slipped into a fitted black dress with a one-shouldered neckline which she teamed with gold strappy heels.

WATCH: The royals' most stylish wedding guest outfits: From Duchess Sophie to Princess Beatrice

The 2011 royal wedding was not the only high-profile event where Zara has turned heads. Back in 1998, aged just 17, Zara celebrated Santa Palmer-Tomkinson and Simon Sebag-Montefiore's nuptials in a daring pinstripe mini-skirt and matching tailored blazer.

Five years later, in 2003, Zara proved she was not one to shy away from rebellious white wedding guest outfits. Her cream jacket with brown embroidery was paired with a low-slung belted skirt and matching heels at Luke Harvey and Georgie Brown's big day.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's extra deep wedding curtsy to grandmother Queen Elizabeth