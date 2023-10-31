Zara Tindall, 22, is a rebellious royal in low-slung white wedding guest skirt and corset jacket

While many royal bridesmaids have been known to wear white, the colour remains off-limits for wedding guests – unless you're feeling rebellious like Zara Phillips.

Princess Anne's daughter, then 22, attended the nuptials of former national hunt jockey Luke Harvey and Georgie Brown at Lambourn Village Church on 19 July 2003. Dressing for the warmer summer weather, Zara wore a white knee-length pencil skirt, which featured a belt and a Y2K low-slung waistline.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Zara Phillips rocked a white co-ord to Luke Harvey's wedding in 2003

She added a matching white jacket with hook and eye corset closings and brown oriental embroidery. Her handbag and strappy heels came in the same ivory hue, while she added a gold watch and sunglasses which were visible as she held her blonde shoulder-length hair away from her face.

Zara was joined by her close friend Dolly Maud, who acted as her maid of honour when she married Mike Tindall in 2011. For her 2003 wedding appearance, Dolly chose a strappy satin midi with a pastel blue floral print fabric and a rainbow ruffle trim.

Bridesmaid Dolly Maude wore a pencil mini dress to Zara's wedding

Years later, the horse trainer wore much more muted colours for the royal wedding. Dolly was pictured standing in the sunshine outside Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh on 30 July 2011 in an off-white mini dress with capped sleeves, a fitted waist and a pencil skirt by local dressmaker Sue Palmer.

Dolly – whose son also acted as a page boy – added white heels and a silver bracelet and wore her dark hair in an elegant updo adorned with white flowers.

© Getty Mike and Zara got married in 2011

Meanwhile, Zara's half-sister Stephanie Phillips – Captain Mark Phillips' daughter with his second wife Sandy – wore an A-line version paired with white ballet shoes.

Zara and Mike met in a bar in Sydney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, and romance blossomed from there. They admitted their relationship became more serious in April 2004, and they dated quietly for five years before Mike opened up about his plans to propose.

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals 'boozy' first date with wife Zara

"I don't think it is about whether we will get married but when," he told HELLO! in 2009, one year before he proposed at their home. He added: ''Yes, it probably would be a white wedding - although sometimes I can see the attraction of sneaking away without telling anyone.''

© Getty Images The couple got engaged in 2010

They tied the knot in Scotland in July 2011 with Zara rocking a gorgeous wedding dress designed by Stewart Parvin, which was one of Her Majesty's favourite couturiers. They went on to welcome three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas.

