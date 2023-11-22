Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer sparks fan reaction as he shares touching wedding gift

Charles Spencer's family home of Althorp is filled with plenty of trinkets and artefacts and on Wednesday, the 59-year-old shared an incredibly sentimental gift, a wedding gift that had been given to his late parents.

The present in question was a silver regimental guard positioned on a horse that was mounted on a wooden plinth, with the Earl sharing that the gift was given to his late father by the Scottish Greys, where his dad had served. In his caption, he revealed that the stunning gift was now used as an ornament in his dining room, where it had pride of place.

WATCH: Karen Spencer unearths personal journals at Princess Diana's former home

Elaborating further in his caption, Charles shared: "Lovely, poignant, piece - the generous, handsome, wedding present given to my parents by the officers of my father's regiment, the Scots Greys - now part of @scotscav. I still often have this piece of silver out at Althorp, on the dining room table. A memory of childhood."

Fans were impressed by the gorgeous antique, as one said: "Magnificent piece so detailed," and a second added: "Stunning childhood core memory," and a third lamented: "Don't get wedding presents like that anymore. Beautiful."

Charles shared the stunning item View post on Instagram

A fourth penned: "What a lovely memory to have in the family," while a fifth joked: "For a second I thought you had the Anglia TV silver horse... nostalgic confusion! Lovely though."

The Earl and his wife, Karen, often show off the stunning country home in its full glory and earlier in the month, Karen will no doubt have impressed her Instagram followers when she posted a stunning garden makeover. The gorgeous scene showed a newly-tidied and very orderly series of squares with hedges and trees in the background of the spacious area, which is enclosed by a wall.

© Getty Charles and Diana both lived at Althorp as children

The Countess captioned the image: "Wow, drying garden has been cleared!" The previous week, her husband shared another gorgeous photo of Althorp's grounds – and this one related to his late sister. The father-of-seven sparked a fan reaction recently when he posted an otherworldly picture of Princess Diana's final resting place at the Oval Lake.

Taking to Instagram, the 59-year-old posted a throwback image of the round oval lake from three years ago. The ornamental lake at Althorp House – which is famed for being the place where Princess Diana is buried - looked utterly serene surrounded by a sea of trees and swirling clouds.

© Instagram The property and surrounding grounds are gorgeous

Captioning the image, Charles penned: "I took this photograph of the Round Oval lake at @althorphouse exactly three years ago, and it remains one of my favourite Althorp images. A lucky moment for me, when this corner of the Park at Althorp was swathed in a particular, piercing, beauty."

READ: Charles Spencer's wife Karen encourages support for husband's new venture following 'intense pain'

RELATED: Earl Spencer's wife Karen finally reveals real reason Princess Diana is buried at Althorp

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Very mystical and serene. Like a painting," while another chimed in: "A very mystical photo in the sunlight. It looks like an oil painting, worthy of that."