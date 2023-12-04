Hugh Jackman sparks concern with 'sad' photo following split from Deborra Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman has recently given the public a deeper look into his emotional world following the announcement of his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years.

The couple's decision to part ways, as they explained, was made to focus on their respective personal growths. This decision was unexpected and left many fans and followers in a state of surprise, considering the longevity and strength of their union.

Seeking solace in the bustling streets of New York City, the 55-year-old Australian actor shared a series of introspective close-up photos on Instagram.

These images, more revealing than the usual glimpses of his life, portrayed him in a contemplative and subdued mood. His caption, "Entirely too close," paired with the hashtag 'moods', hinted at a deeper, more reflective state of mind.



In these photos, Hugh appeared lost in thought, a stark contrast to his usual upbeat and dynamic persona.

His followers, who have always seen him in a different light, were quick to express their concerns and support. The comments reflected a community rallying around him in his time of need, with one fan empathizing, "We have all been there. Completely get it. Hope your day gets better."



Others pointed out the noticeable change in Hugh's demeanor, with remarks like, "Looking a little serious there, Hugh," and observations about his missing characteristic smile, "Where is that beautiful smile we all know, and love?" Some even commented on his appearance, noting, "Your sunglasses are making you look a bit grumpy."

The concern for Hugh's well-being was palpable, with fans pouring in their affection and worry. One fan, sensing his discomfort, asked, "Why so serious my love?" while another remarked on the intensity of his expression, "Not a good day?" The photographs, capturing Hugh's furrowed brow and stern gaze, led one fan to describe his facial expression as 'stern,' while another worriedly added, "It looks more like a 'mug shot' than a selfie."



During this personal shift, Hugh is reportedly immersing himself in his work, particularly focusing on his physical transformation for his reprisal of the iconic Wolverine role in the upcoming Deadpool movie.

In addition, Hugh is considering potential roles on Broadway, showcasing his determination to maintain his professional momentum despite personal setbacks.



Hugh's journey with Deborra-Lee began with their meeting in 1995 on the set of Correlli, leading to their marriage a year later. Together, they adopted two children, Oscar and Ava.

Their recent split signifies a new chapter in Hugh's life, with his Instagram posts serving as a candid window into his transition.

