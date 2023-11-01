Hugh Jackman spotted leaving dinner party with mystery woman following divorce announcement from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hot on the heels after the heart-wrenching announcement of his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman has already found himself back in the public's watchful eye.

The Marvel star was seen in New York City this past Monday, departing a dinner party with a yet-unidentified woman, fueling intrigue and speculation.

The 55-year-old actor looked impeccable, as always. With his midnight blue suit exuding sophistication, he paired it effortlessly with a casual T-shirt and gleaming sneakers, once again proving that he has mastered the art of blending formal with relaxed.

However, what truly captured the attention of onlookers wasn’t just Hugh's notable style but the mystery woman accompanying him. Her presence, accentuated by a glittering dress, shawl, and striking black heels, raised a flurry of questions.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman was spotted leaving a dinner party with a mystery blonde

This sighting, given its timing post the announcement of Hugh's split from Deborra-Lee, has piqued the interest of fans worldwide.

The couple admired not just for their individual talents but also for their formidable bond spanning 27 years, has undoubtedly left many in a state of shock and sadness with the news of their separation.

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation after 27 years of marriage

As they departed the venue, Hugh, ever the gentleman, exuded an air of confidence. Pausing to straighten his blazer, he interacted with the valet before heading to his car.

His elegant blonde companion, whose identity remains a mystery, joined him shortly after, settling in the backseat.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/Getty Hugh Jackman looked in high spirits

The decision to end their long-standing marriage, as communicated by the couple, was mutual and devoid of any bitterness. Their joint statement conveyed the depth of their shared journey and the respect they hold for each other:

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the statement began.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are on good terms

They further added: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition."

Such profound words, signed as 'Deb and Hugh Jackman', resonate with the depth of their relationship, one which began in 1995 on the set of Correlli and led to marriage in 1996. Over the span of their union, they adopted two children: son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.