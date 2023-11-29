Hugh Jackman reveals intimate behind-the-scenes life without ex Deborra Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman recently gave fans an intimate glimpse into his current life behind the scenes following his separation from Deborra Lee Furness.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old star took to Instagram to showcase a quirky aspect of his superstar life – a Marvel-themed bathroom while filming "Deadpool 3.".

In his social media post, the celebrated Australian actor renowned for his role as Wolverine in the "Deadpool" franchise, shared an image of his toilet, uniquely set against a backdrop of tiles adorned with comic book panels.

These tiles feature iconic Marvel heroes, including Superman, the Green Lantern, and Spider-Man. Notably, one of the tiles captures Wolverine, the character Hugh famously portrays, with his trademark claws menacingly extended.

© Instagram Inside Hugh's trailer while filming Deadpool

Adding a touch of humor to his post, Hugh chose the song 'The Toilet Song' by Australian group The Wiggles as the soundtrack. The song, with its playful lyrics 'Are you sitting on the toilet? See what you can do,' complemented the post's light-hearted nature.

Hugh also posted a video on his Instagram stories, proudly displaying the bathroom and remarking, "You never know where he's going to show up," referencing his Wolverine character's unexpected appearance in the bathroom décor.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman keeps himself in great shape

He further shared a photo of the studio lot, indicating the resumed filming of the highly anticipated "Deadpool 3."

The production of this action-packed blockbuster, co-starring Ryan Reynolds as the eponymous Deadpool, initially began in May but was temporarily halted due to the Hollywood actors' strike. Filming has since recommenced in Vancouver, Canada, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

© Instagram Hugh Jackman and friend Betty Who

In another intriguing development, Hugh last month hinted at the release of a tell-all memoir following his separation from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, after 27 years of marriage. According to US Weekly, he is in the early stages of penning this revealing book.

Described as a chance for Hugh to be honest with himself and the public following his divorce, the memoir is expected to delve into various aspects of his life and career, including some 'bombshell' revelations.

© Getty Hugh Jackman and his wife attend "The Son" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival 2022

When Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their divorce in October, it came as a shock to many. Their joint statement, obtained by PEOPLE, expressed gratitude for their time together and a commitment to individual growth.

They emphasized that their family would remain a priority as they navigate this new chapter in their lives. The statement, signed "Deb and Hugh Jackman," was declared as their only public comment on the matter.

The couple, cherished figures in the Australian entertainment industry, share two children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. As for Hugh's professional endeavors, fans can eagerly anticipate "Deadpool 3," set to hit cinemas in November 2024, where Hugh's iconic portrayal of Wolverine will once again grace the big screen.

