Hugh Jackman, 55, and Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, shock fans with latest move following separation

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have taken a surprising turn in the aftermath of their announced separation in September.

After 27 years of marriage, the couple has made a significant change in how they present their relationship to the public, particularly on social media.

The two actors, Hugh, 55, and Deborra-Lee, 67, have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This move, symbolic of their desire to distance themselves from each other’s social media presence, marks a significant shift in their public interaction post-split.

Hugh has been active on Instagram, sharing various aspects of his life in New York City. His posts range from casual outings with film director Shawn Levy to moments of relaxation in Central Park and gym workouts.

These glimpses into his life post-separation show Hugh embracing his newfound single status and receiving positive reactions from his followers.

Contrastingly, Deborra-Lee has opted for a more private approach, switching her Instagram account to private mode.

Since the split, she has maintained a low public profile, with only a few public appearances. Her first public comment since the split came unexpectedly during a mistaken phone call from radio host Kyle Sandilands.

The brief and polite conversation ended amicably, with Deborra-Lee thanking the hosts and preferring not to delve into personal matters.

The couple’s separation was formally announced through a joint statement to People magazine.

In their message, they expressed gratitude for their shared decades and emphasized their family’s continued importance, indicating a shift in their personal journeys towards individual growth.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee share two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, and have requested privacy as they navigate this transition.

While Deborra-Lee has kept a relatively low profile since the announcement, Hugh has been active, both socially and professionally.

He recently teased his return as Wolverine, exciting fans with a selfie featuring the character’s iconic mutton chops. The end of the SAG strike has heightened anticipation for the new Wolverine film, with fans expressing their enthusiasm for Hugh's reprisal of the role.

The story of Hugh and Deborra-Lee dates back to 1995 when they met on the set of the Australian TV drama "Corelli."

At the time, Deborra-Lee was more recognized as an actor than Hugh. Their instant chemistry led to a marriage in April 1996.

Over the years, they have been a familiar presence on the red carpet, attending high-profile events such as the Oscars, Broadway shows, and the Met Gala, including their appearance at the most recent event in May.

