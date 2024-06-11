Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from wife Firerose 7 months into marriage over alleged 'fraud'

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from wife Firerose after seven months of marriage, with court documents sharing some insight into their split.

Per People, the 62-year-old country musician and the 37-year-old singer, real name Johanna Rose Hodges, are splitting up after tying the knot in October 2023 over "irreconcilable differences."

Documents obtained by the publication also cite "inappropriate marital conduct" as a reason and he is also seeking an annulment on grounds of "fraud."

TMZ was the first to share the news, citing the date of filing as May 22 and documents allegedly stating that Firerose was given till May 24 to leave their home, with $500 being apparently put up for temporary housing.

They also state that the "Old Town Road" hitmaker will pay $5000 per month for his estranged wife to obtain temporary suitable housing in Tennessee for 90 days, or when the divorce is finalized, whichever occurs first.

Billy and Firerose had been friends for years, first meeting on the set of Hannah Montana a decade prior, before they began collaborating on songs together and they soon started dating. In 2022, the American star announced his engagement to the Australian singer.

Last October, they announced that they had quietly tied the knot with a slew of photos from their intimate woodsy wedding. "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined," he wrote.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

© Instagram The singer's divorce filing claims the reason being 'inappropriate marital conduct'

They no longer follow each other on Instagram, although their photos of each other remain, and Firerose still goes by "Firerose Cyrus" on her profile.

They made an appearance on Good Morning America together in August 2023 to perform their duet "Plans" together and spoke about their relationship. "We're kind of like… It's a peanut butter and jelly."

© Instagram They privately tied the knot in October of 2023

"I'm a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she's a trained orchestral musician…" to which his then-fiancée added: "It has been a beautiful whirlwind and I'm just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life."

Firerose marked Billy's third marriage, having first tied the knot with Cindy Smith in 1986, divorcing in 1991. He then married Tish Cyrus in 1993, and after twice filing for and dropping divorce claims, their divorce was finalized in 2023, after being separated for over two years prior.

© Getty Images The couple first met on the set of "Hannah Montana"

Billy Ray is a father of six, welcoming son Christopher Cody Cyrus with waitress Kristin Luckey in 1992, and three children with Tish: Miley, Noah, and Braison. He also adopted her two children from her previous relationship, Brandi and Trace, although reports have suggested tension among the Cyrus family members in recent months.