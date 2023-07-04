Inside Alex Murphy and Paul Klein's magical 'Boston wedding' - exclusive

Alex Murphy and Paul Klein looked so in love as they joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat following their magical engagement party, which took place at Alex's family home in Boston on Saturday.

Alex, who memorably won Dancing on Ice with Joe Swash in 2020, said she felt overwhelmed with emotion to reunite with old school friends and introduce her fiancé to her extended family whilst celebrating their engagement; many of whom won't be able to attend their UK nuptials in December.

© Lindsay Connors Photography Paul Klein (R) and Alex Murphy (L) celebrated their engagement at Alex's family home in Boston

"I am such a lucky man," says Paul, who is one half of the presenting duo Woody and Kleiny. "I feel like I have to pinch myself every time I think about how we met. Who would've thought that meeting on a TV show would lead to this? It's incredible, I feel very lucky."

From sharing the special details of their engagement party to revealing their wedding venue for the first time, Alex and Paul were so excited to open up about the intimate details of their wedding planning as they exclusively shared photographs from their weekend in Boston with HELLO!.

Inside Alex and Paul's engagement party

The couple flew to Alex's hometown this week to celebrate what they have described as their "Boston wedding".

© Tim Ma Photography Paul and Alex were surrounded by close friends and family as they celebrated their engagement

"It was always our decision to get married in the UK," says Alex, who added that this weekend was a magical celebration shared with her parents.

"I know that we can't get everybody over to England for our wedding. So just to have my friends and family there, in my parents' house, was so special. I've been on the road with work for the last 15 years, so it was really nice to see old faces and share our engagement with everyone."

© Tim Ma Photography The bride-to-be said it was most special to reconnect with family who won't be able to fly to the UK for the couple's British wedding

Reflecting on the most memorable moments from the party, Paul recalled noticing his fiancée among the 150 guests and feeling overwhelmed to think: "this is for us".

© Lena Nugent Photography Alex described her husband's YouTube partner Paul Wood as being like her "second husband" as the duo "always come as a pair"

"It's lovely to have those moments where you see each other but nobody else notices. Sometimes, it feels like Alex is the only one in the room," he sweetly shares.

Alex beamed as she recalled her parents' touching efforts to organise her and Paul's engagement party. "They DIY everything," she says.

© Tim Ma Photography The couple's magical engagement party cake

"Everything was done from scratch. They started first thing in the morning making desserts and sandwiches. The marquee was put up, then all the balloons and flowers and bows were entirely down to them."

© Lena Nugent Photography Alex's parents worked tirelessly to transform their Boston home into a whimsical DIY engagement party

Paul added: "Linda [Alex's mum] wanted to make an archway, so she had Alex's dad John up a ladder and cutting trees down to make this stunning archway for the entrance to the party."

Where are Alex and Paul getting married?

As for the couple's actual wedding, Alex was quick to share that a wedding planner had been hired to ease the stress of organising their big day.

The couple have settled on Ashridge House for their wedding venue, a beautiful stately home in the British countryside set amongst rolling Chiltern Hills.

© Tim Ma Photography The couple are set to tie the knot in December 2023

"I wanted a wedding that would be nothing like what you could find in America. My dad was convinced it was a royal wedding venue. It will be Christmas too, so it will be a lovely setting.

"I've always envisaged myself having a winter wedding," she added. "We're hoping for snow!"

When did Alex and Paul get engaged?

Paul Klein proposed to his then-girlfriend Alex Murphy in December 2022 whilst the couple were en route to Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland.

The YouTube star told his wife-to-be that she would be doing a "blind reaction" to a friend's new song whilst they were driving, but it turned out to be a personalised song detailing their enduring love story.

© Lena Nugent Photography Paul and Alex found love after meeting on Celebrity Coach Trip

Professional ice skater Alex shared a heartwarming video of the moment her fiancé Paul popped the question, which she admitted took "months of planning."

Paul had set up a white sign that read, 'Will you marry me?' surrounded by red roses while some of their closest friends and family tearfully watched on. Alex said the entire set-up came as a huge shock to her, as they hadn't really spoken about marriage yet.

