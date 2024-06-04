Alice Liveing swaps corset wedding dress for lacy mini dress and Zara heels at 'English countryside' nuptials – exclusive

A Christmas proposal, two "wildly indulgent" hen parties and a legal ceremony in London set the scene perfectly for Alice Liveing and her partner Patrick Murphy's fairytale wedding.

Alice became an influencer at age 23 after sharing her daily meals online, but now she’s all about reaping the physical and mental benefits of exercise, so she is well-accustomed to welcoming her fans into her private life.

© D&A Studio The fitness influencer looked stunning in a custom-made Emma Beaumont wedding dress

This mentality extended to her wedding day, as the personal trainer posted a handful of photos on social media – and her photographer D&A Studio shared more of her wedding album with HELLO!.

Three wedding dresses

The fitness influencer was the epitome of bridal elegance in a satin Self-Portrait dress and waist-cinching jacket for her intimate ceremony on 4 May, but three weeks later, she stepped out in another two show-stopping bridal outfits for her "classic English countryside" second wedding.

© D&A Studio Alice admitted she bought her Jimmy Choo heels before meeting Paddy

Alice and Paddy exchanged vows at Kin House, a restored Georgian manor house nestled in 10 acres of gardens and private woodlands in Wiltshire. The newlyweds tied the knot inside the garden house, with the original fig tree, floral arrangements and the double-height doors from the walled garden blurring the lines between the indoor-outdoor space.

Looking the picture of happiness, Alice couldn't hide her ear-to-ear grin as she walked back down the aisle hand-in-hand with her new husband. The bride looked exquisite in a custom-made Emma Beaumont wedding dress made of delicately embroidered lace, which featured a structured corset bodice with a square neckline, lace sleeves and a long train.

A simple white bouquet and a cathedral-length veil trimmed with lace completed Alice's bridal look, which she switched up for the evening reception.

Despite being made of similarly luxurious lace material, her second bridal mini dress was a more daring option since it highlighted one of Alice's biggest insecurities. Alice told HELLO!: "I had always envisaged having sleeves on both my dresses as it’s my default clothing choice having grown up hating my arms.

© D&A Studio The bride changed into a mini dress and Zara heels for the evening reception

"But, at some point, Emma, my dress designer and I decided that having a dancing dress that actually restricted your dancing wasn’t a sensible choice, and we also both felt the dress looked much better without the sleeves anyway.

"I was so happy with the finished result, and I was having the time of my life on my wedding day that I didn’t for a moment stop to worry about how my arms looked."

'Tricky' bridal heels

The search for her bridal outfits took over a year, but she admitted her wedding shoes proved the most "tricky" part to perfect.

"I visited Emma’s studio in Manchester a total of 8 times across the year, each time staying for at least four hours whilst the dress was pinned and altered on me," she said.

Alice was very prepared when it came to her first set of footwear, which could have acted as her 'something old'. "Shoes-wise, I was both very organised and not organised at all. My wedding shoes that I wore with my first dress I embarrassingly bought before Paddy and I were even engaged.

"I just knew that we’d eventually get married, and I saw the Jimmy Choo pearl shoes and fell in love with them. I had no idea what type of dress I’d end up wearing, but I just adored the design and the style of them that I knew those were to be my shoes.

"My shoes for the second dress were a little more tricky. I ordered multiple pairs, none of which were right, and eventually made a panic purchase of the Zara shoes a few days before my bridal fitting. They were so comfy and went so perfectly with my dress that I decided I didn’t need to waste any more time finding anything else," she said.

Emotional wedding moments

After explaining her family are "private people", Alice couldn't resist sharing her emotional wedding dress reveal with her father on Instagram. The father-of-the-bride looked speechless as he bundled her into his arms for a tight hug in an intimate behind-the-scenes moment.

© D&A Studio Alice and Paddy were both emotional during their vows

The bride, who recently released her book Give Me Strength, recalled that was one of many tearful moments throughout her special day. "I sat down to write [my vows] about a week before and properly sobbed as I did so. To say them in front of all our friends and family felt impossible, but after a few big deep breaths, I managed to get them out without crying, although my voice did wobble a lot," she confessed.

"Paddy was a little more composed than me, but he had a little tear during his speech which was very special."

Wedding tips

The couple, who started dating in 2016 after meeting through a dating app, concluded that their wedding "fulfilled every single dream" and would not have been possible without the help of "invaluable" wedding planner Alice Wilkes.

Sharing her tips for fellow brides and grooms, fitness influencer Alice said: "We had a schedule for the day mapped out around a week before, with timings for everything from make-up in the morning, to what time we’d cut our cake, and when we’d do our first dance.

"Whilst it might seem a little militant, when you’re having fun and have had a few drinks, it can be easy for the night to run away with you."

Alice's book, Give me Strength, is published by Penguin and is out on 4 July.

READ NEXT: Strictly Come Dancing star Scott Mills weds fiancé Sam Vaughan in beautiful Barcelona wedding