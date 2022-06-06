Crown Princess Mary just wore her breathtaking bridal tiara to a royal wedding The royal recycled her pearl and diamond wedding headpiece

There are very few weddings where the guests will accessorise with tiaras – unless you're Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and the bride and groom are royalty.

The 50-year-old joined her husband Crown Prince Frederik at the Evangelical Church of Bad Berleburg Castle to celebrate Gustav Prinz zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and his new wife Carina Axelsson's nuptials.

Looking as elegant as ever, Mary recycled one of her favourite Erdem gowns for the special occasion, complete with long sleeves, a large red and blue floral print and a black belt that highlighted her waist. She also previously wore the frock at a Gala in Copenhagen in 2019, and again two years earlier for King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway’s joint 80th birthday celebrations.

For her latest appearance, Mary wore her hair in a chic up-do and accessorised with a diamond tiara which eagle-eyed royal fans at @royalfashionpolice have identified as the one she wore on her own wedding day on 14 May 2004.

The royal wore her diamond wedding tiara to Gustav Prinz zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg's nuptials

When she married Frederik at Copenhagen Cathedral, the Danish royal opted for a beautiful ivory gown by Uffe Frank with a scoop neckline, fitted waist and long sleeves, which she paired with her sparkling tiara. The beautiful headpiece is made up of diamond heart and fleur-de-lis motifs and was given to her by her parents-in-law, Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik of Denmark.

Mary wore the Erdem floral dress back in 2017

Mary has worn the tiara on several occasions since her wedding day – although the pearls have been a more recent addition.

Mary wasn't the only royal to have a tiara moment at the wedding – Crown Princess Marie paired her pink embellished gown with a floral diamond tiara, while the bride Carina was pictured wearing a chic dress with long lace sleeves and a cathedral-length veil that was held in place with a tiara.

This marked the second wedding celebration for Gustav and Carina, who also had a civil ceremony on 2 June. This time, Mary was pictured wearing a more relaxed outfit including a white Zimmermann belted midi dress with puff sleeves and a delicate pink floral pattern – which happens to be the exact same frock that Zara Tindall wore to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant just days later on 5 June.

