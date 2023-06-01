Princess Beatrice unearths Sarah Ferguson's wedding tiara for the first time in two decades

Princess Beatrice delighted royal fans when she put in a surprise attendance at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan, looking beautiful in a glittering Needle & Thread dress.
Keeping the party going into the evening, Beatrice looked beautiful in a Reem Acra embellished gown as she joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and fellow British royals the Prince and Princess of Wales at a special wedding banquet, hosted at Al Husseiniya Palace. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson swapped her baby blue gown and on-trend hair bow for an even more glamorous look - including the rarely-seen York tiara.
The York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard, was famously worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson for her 1986 royal wedding with Prince Andrew. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother recycled the tiara on several occasions following her wedding, and even wore it five years after she divorced Andrew in 1996 - but the tiara hasn't been seen in public for over two decades.
The night also marked a rare tiara moment for Beatrice, who has only ever been seen wearing a tiara on her wedding day.
The special headwear is typically reserved for senior royals at state banquets, the annual Diplomatic Corps reception, and the State Opening of Parliament, which Beatrice would not attend.
SEE: Royal ladies making their tiara debuts - from Princess Kate to Princess Anne
Princess Beatrice, much like her younger sister Princess Eugenie, made a glamorous wedding day tiara debut for her 2020 nuptials, opting to wear the Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara.
Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding
Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Al Saif at the breathtaking Zahran Palace in the presence of 140 guests this Thursday.
The marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" took place in the gardens of the palace on Thursday at 2pm UK time, in the presence of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.
The bride arrived in a special procession called the Motorcade, consisting of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles.
A much bigger guest list of 1,700 gathered for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.
Following the main reception, the wedding banquet took place at Al Husseiniya Palace.
Guests included Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, and First Lady Jill Biden, who has flown in with her daughter Ashley Biden.
RELATED: Crown Prince Hussein's resplendent bride Rajwa models fitted wedding dress and shock shoe choice
Other guests attending include Princess Takamado of Japan and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.
Get Princess Beatrice's tiara look:
Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.