Princess Beatrice unearths Sarah Ferguson's wedding tiara for the first time in two decades
Princess Beatrice unearths Sarah Ferguson's wedding tiara for the first time in two decades

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter was celebrating Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan

Princess Beatrice of York
Kate Thomas
Princess Beatrice delighted royal fans when she put in a surprise attendance at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan, looking beautiful in a glittering Needle & Thread dress.

Keeping the party going into the evening, Beatrice looked beautiful in a Reem Acra embellished gown as she joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzand fellow British royals the Prince and Princess of Wales at a special wedding banquet, hosted at Al Husseiniya Palace. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson swapped her baby blue gown and on-trend hair bow for an even more glamorous look - including the rarely-seen York tiara.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice wears York tiara for ultra special appearance

The York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard, was famously worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson for her 1986 royal wedding with Prince Andrew. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. 

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother recycled the tiara on several occasions following her wedding, and even wore it five years after she divorced Andrew in 1996 - but the tiara hasn't been seen in public for over two decades.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's tiara

The night also marked a rare tiara moment for Beatrice, who has only ever been seen wearing a tiara on her wedding day

The special headwear is typically reserved for senior royals at state banquets, the annual Diplomatic Corps reception, and the State Opening of Parliament, which Beatrice would not attend. 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo greeted the Jordan royal family

Princess Beatrice, much like her younger sister Princess Eugenie, made a glamorous wedding day tiara debut for her 2020 nuptials, opting to wear the Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara.

Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York at White Tie and Tiara Ball hosted by Sir Elton John at his Windsor mansion wearing York tiara© Getty
The York tiara was last seen in public in 2001 when Sarah Ferguson wore it to the White Tie Ball

 Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding

Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Al Saif at the breathtaking Zahran Palace in the presence of 140 guests this Thursday.

The marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" took place in the gardens of the palace on Thursday at 2pm UK time, in the presence of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

AMMAN, JORDAN- JUNE 01: Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace during their wedding on June 01, 2023 in Amman, Jordan. Al Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan, is the son of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussei© Jordan Pix
Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein departing Zahran palace following their wedding

The bride arrived in a special procession called the Motorcade, consisting of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles.

A much bigger guest list of 1,700 gathered for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

Princess Beatrice was resplendent in a Needle & Thread gown© RHC JO
Princess Beatrice was resplendent in a Needle & Thread gown earlier in the day

Following the main reception, the wedding banquet took place at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Guests included Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, and First Lady Jill Biden, who has flown in with her daughter Ashley Biden.

Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa during their wedding © Royal Hashemite Court
The couple said 'I do' in front of royals from all over the world

Other guests attending include Princess Takamado of Japan and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

