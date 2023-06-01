Princess Beatrice unearths Sarah Ferguson's wedding tiara for the first time in two decades

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter was celebrating Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan

Princess Beatrice delighted royal fans when she put in a surprise attendance at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan, looking beautiful in a glittering Needle & Thread dress.

Keeping the party going into the evening, Beatrice looked beautiful in a Reem Acra embellished gown as she joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and fellow British royals the Prince and Princess of Wales at a special wedding banquet, hosted at Al Husseiniya Palace. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson swapped her baby blue gown and on-trend hair bow for an even more glamorous look - including the rarely-seen York tiara.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice wears York tiara for ultra special appearance

The York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard, was famously worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson for her 1986 royal wedding with Prince Andrew. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother recycled the tiara on several occasions following her wedding, and even wore it five years after she divorced Andrew in 1996 - but the tiara hasn't been seen in public for over two decades.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's tiara

The night also marked a rare tiara moment for Beatrice, who has only ever been seen wearing a tiara on her wedding day.

The special headwear is typically reserved for senior royals at state banquets, the annual Diplomatic Corps reception, and the State Opening of Parliament, which Beatrice would not attend.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo greeted the Jordan royal family

SEE: Royal ladies making their tiara debuts - from Princess Kate to Princess Anne

Princess Beatrice, much like her younger sister Princess Eugenie, made a glamorous wedding day tiara debut for her 2020 nuptials, opting to wear the Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara.

© Getty The York tiara was last seen in public in 2001 when Sarah Ferguson wore it to the White Tie Ball

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding

Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Al Saif at the breathtaking Zahran Palace in the presence of 140 guests this Thursday.

The marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" took place in the gardens of the palace on Thursday at 2pm UK time, in the presence of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

© Jordan Pix Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein departing Zahran palace following their wedding

The bride arrived in a special procession called the Motorcade, consisting of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles.

A much bigger guest list of 1,700 gathered for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

© RHC JO Princess Beatrice was resplendent in a Needle & Thread gown earlier in the day

Following the main reception, the wedding banquet took place at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Guests included Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, and First Lady Jill Biden, who has flown in with her daughter Ashley Biden.

RELATED: Crown Prince Hussein's resplendent bride Rajwa models fitted wedding dress and shock shoe choice

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple said 'I do' in front of royals from all over the world

Other guests attending include Princess Takamado of Japan and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

Get Princess Beatrice's tiara look:

Ivory & Co. Tiara This Ivory & Co. vintage inspired tiara will give that sought-after sparkle for your next big event. Featuring a thin but comfortable headband, the tiara is accented by a floral design with freshwater pearls and small, round cub zirconia. Dimensions: Band 36cm, detail 29cm x 4cm. £165 at John Lewis

Coast x Sophie Habboo Tiara A simple, stunning design from Sophie Habboo's Coast edit. The peaked design is understated yet has enough sparkle to really shine.

£59.99 at Coast

Jon Richard Star Pearl Tiara If silver isn't your metal, Jon Richard's beautiful design should do the trick. The golden tiara features a cluster of pearls and sparkly stars on a narrow, headband-style tiara.

£60 at John Lewis

Ivory & Co Queen Anne Tiara Influenced by the decadent jewellery collections of the European royals, this tiara is an absolute gem. The high-impact headpiece features brilliant crystals forming intertwined florals. Maximum height: 4cm £295 at Liberty in Love

Lily Maud Pearl Tiara Go classic with this pearl encrusted tiara, handmade with woven Preciosa® crystal and Czechoslovakian glass. There's also the option to purchase this tiara in a child's size, for matching moments.

From £120 at Not On The High Street

Jon Richard Leaf and Pearl Tiara Stunningly layered with crystal leaves and pearls, John Richard's tiara creates sparkle as it catches the light.

£50 at Debenhams

Etsy Pearl and Diamante Tiara Etsy's affordable design evokes the Art Deco era for a vintage-inspired look. Mixing pearls and diamante, this classic style has a regal edge to it. From £18.97 at Etsy

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.