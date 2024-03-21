Princess Charlene recalls father's reaction to Prince Albert's secret royal proposal

Breaking the news about your engagement to your friends and family is often a memorable experience, especially if you're marrying into royalty such as Princess Charlene. Yet, the former Olympic swimmer recalled Prince Albert's announcement to her father Michael didn't get the reaction she was expecting.

Grace Kelly's son proposed to Charlene (nee Wittstock) in 2010 in secret and appears not to have asked for her father's blessing beforehand. When she requested they personally inform her family before publicly announcing the news to the world, Charlene revealed former sales manager Michael was distracted and rushed the conversation.

© Sylvain Lefevre Albert rang Charlene's father after the proposal

"He proposed the day we returned from [Princess Victoria of Sweden's wedding," she told Tatler.

"Before we made an official announcement to the press, I asked him to call my father. South Africa was playing France in the football World Cup and my dad was far more excited about the game than about my news. He quickly gave his consent and rushed back to the game," she continued.

The Monegasque royal turned to Repossi to create a dazzling diamond engagement ring, which Charlene was pictured wearing for her engagement photocall in the Palace of Monaco's gardens.

© Pool Interagences Charlene wore a giant diamond ring in her official engagement portrait

Donning a halterneck turquoise satin dress, Charlene accessorised with what was believed to be her new ring, which was on full display as she rested her hand on her new fiancé Albert's arm.

What many royal fans may not have spotted is that the giant diamond was reportedly Photoshopped into the picture, since it wasn't ready at the time, according to The Royal Couturier.

She has since been sporadically pictured wearing her three-carat, pear-cut diamond flanked by smaller diamonds, which she teamed with a Cartier wedding band during her three-day wedding in 2011.

© Getty The royal bride rocked a blue jumpsuit to her wedding concert

After rocking an unconventional baby blue jumpsuit for an Eagles concert on 30 June, Charlene had her ethereal bridal moment in an Armani Privé silk gown at the couple's Roman-Catholic ceremony on 2 July.

With her blonde hair styled into a low bun, the mother-of-two – who welcomed twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in 2014 – showed off her off-the-shoulder gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make.

© VALERY HACHE Prince Albert and Princess Charlene wed in July 2011

Despite looking flawless, Charlene admitted she struggled to develop her fashion sense until she started working with her wedding dress designer, Armani.

"As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best.

"When Mr Armani approached me to become his ambassador it was a great honour. He has dressed me for most of my official events. He has been extremely gracious and taught me so much about the art of dressing stylishly. His cuts are impeccable," she gushed.

PHOTOS: 14 dazzling second royal wedding dresses: Princess Kate's feathers, Meghan Markle's halterneck masterpiece, and more