Newly-engaged Princess Charlene rocks slinky satin wedding guest dress in unearthed photo

One of Princess Charlene's most memorable outfits is her wedding dress, but she modelled another incredible satin wedding guest dress just days before announcing her engagement.

The former Olympic swimmer posed for photos with Prince Albert at Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's pre-wedding dinner on 18 June 2010. Alongside a shy smile – which concealed her happy engagement secret to prevent upstaging the bride – Charlene wore a stunning grey satin strapless gown.

© Pascal Le Segretain Prince Albert and girlfriend Charlene attended Crown Princess Victoria's pre-wedding dinner in 2010

The ruched material gathered at her waist with an embellishment, before falling into a straight skirt to the floor, where her open-toe sandals could be seen. A sheer gunmetal grey shawl was draped over her shoulders, while a sparkly clutch bag and pearl drop earrings were her chosen accessories.

With her blonde hair pinned into a voluminous updo, Charlene looked every inch the royal leading lady next to her future husband, who wore a black tux and a bow tie.

Crown Princess Victoria married Daniel Westling at Stockholm Cathedral on 19 June, with the royal bride wearing a duchess satin white off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a five metre-long train by Pär Engsheden. She accessorised with the Cameo Tiara, worn by her mother on her wedding day to King Carl XVI Gustaf, and carried a drop bouquet of white flowers.

As well as Charlene and Albert, other royal wedding guests included Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh, Queen Mary of Denmark and Queen Letizia.

© Alamy Charlene and Albert announced their engagement in July 2010

Little did many guests know they would soon receive another royal wedding invitation. Five days later, sportswoman Charlene and Grace Kelly's son Albert posed in the courtyard of their palace, Palais Princier de Monaco, for their engagement photoshoot where she showed off her giant ring.

Thought to be created by Parisian jeweller Repossi, it features a three-carat, pear-cut diamond, flanked by smaller diamonds in triangle arrangements.

© Getty The couple got married in 2011

Albert and Charlene (nee Wittstock) first met at Monaco's Mare Nostrum International Swimming Meet. They got married in July 2011 in an incredible three-day wedding celebration, which included a concert by the Eagles, a civil ceremony and a Roman-Catholic ceremony attended by celebrities and various heads of state.

Looking as radiant as ever, the bride donned an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown, which took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make. Aside from turning heads with her breathtaking gown, Charlene also garnered attention after she was pictured dabbing tears from her eyes.

© Getty Princess Charlene was pictured wiping away a tear at her royal wedding

Charlene later described the event as "wonderful" and explained her tears were caused by the "tension" following rumours of Albert's infidelity.

"Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony]," Charlene told The Times. "And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking, 'Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry.'"

