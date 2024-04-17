Princess Kate's bridesmaid Lady Louise Windsor, 7, is a mini Barbie in rarely-seen wedding photo

Lady Louise Windsor had a starring role in the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding in April 2011.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter was on her best behaviour as she carried out her bridesmaid duties alongside Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Grace van Cutsem and Queen Camilla's granddaughter Eliza Lopes. While Louise's cute white Nicki Macfarlane bridesmaid dress was well-documented, there are far fewer pictures of her cute Barbie pink outfit.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Louise Windsor looked pretty in pink at the wedding rehearsal with Tom Pettifer and Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Unearthed photos of the wedding rehearsal at Westminster Abbey show Lady Louise, then seven, chose a cute white dress covered with large pink flowers, which she layered underneath a rose-coloured cardigan with a ruffled trim.

A matching headband with a bow kept her shoulder-length blonde curls away from her face, while black shoes and white ankle socks completed her smart ensemble.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate's royal wedding

Meanwhile, Margarita opted for a check purple dress with white tights and page boy Tom Pettifer sported a grin and a crisp shirt and black jacket.

Some of Kate and William's most iconic wedding photos with their bridal party took place in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room following their ceremony.

Sharing insights into the well-behaved children, photographer Hugo Burnand told Town & Country: "My mom [photographer Ursy Burnand] was the hands-on granny and helped me with the children and there were jelly beans, lots of jelly beans.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales got married at Westminster Abbey

"I told them all that they would get jelly beans if they were good. Bribery is good – but you can’t give in to bribery if they haven’t done their job."

He added that the "spontaneous" photo of the newlywed Prince and Princess of Wales looking relaxed and happy as they sat on the steps surrounded by their page boys and bridesmaids was not posed. "In three minutes she sat down on the steps, [Kate's wedding dress designer] Sarah Burton put the dress out perfectly, Prince William leant in, the children basically did what they felt was the right thing to do."

The wedding marked Louise's first big role in a royal event. Since then, she has made several high-profile appearances, including her carriage driving debut in 2017 during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, and her first TV interview in the documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

While Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have tried to maintain a level of privacy for their children Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, they have made some rare comments in previous interviews.

Describing her daughter as "quite clever", Sophie told The Times in 2020: "She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to."

She continued: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely."

