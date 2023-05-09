Princess Kate's fans spot striking similarity between coronation outfit and Queen Elizabeth's wedding

Aside from the fact that the Princess of Wales wore a stunning white gown by her bridal designer Alexander McQueen at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday 6 May, did you spot her nod to another royal wedding day?

Princess Kate was pictured alongside her husband Prince William and three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wearing an ivory silk crepe dress, which featured threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, to reflect the emblems of the UK. With her dark hair fastened into an elegant updo, she added a beautiful bespoke headpiece made by Jess Collett and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Princess Kate wore a floral headpiece instead of a tiara to King Charles' coronation

It featured silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork three-dimensional leaf embroidery – not unlike the ones worn at then-Princess Elizabeth's royal wedding in 1947.

Royal fans at @princesscatherineofwales pointed out that the late monarch's bridesmaids wore floral headdresses in a similar Roman wreath shape by Norman Hartnell.

© Getty Bridesmaid Princess Margaret was pictured wearing a Norman Hartnell gown and headdress

Her eight bridesmaids, which included Princess Margaret, Lady Pamela Hicks and Princess Alexandra of Kent, all wore matching star-print gowns that were "copied" from Elizabeth's bridal gown from the same designer.

© Getty Princess Elizabeth's eight bridesmaids wore silver headdresses at her royal wedding

"The bridesmaid dresses were a theme copied from the bride's dress. Her veil was a very very fine net – tulle," Pamela began as she chatted to her daughter on The India Hicks Podcast.

"There was this very fine base of tulle covered with satin stars edged with a lot of pearls. And so our bridesmaid dresses were very tiny waists, tight bodice, sleeveless dress with a shawl."

© Instagram Lady Pamela Hicks' bridesmaid dress had the same star detailing as Queen Elizabeth's wedding gown

She teamed her bridesmaid dress with a pearl necklace and long white gloves fastened with pearl buttons which allowed the bridesmaids to release their hands for eating.

Why did Princess Kate not wear a tiara to the coronation?

© Getty Princess Kate wore a robe over her white Alexander McQueen gown

Historically, close family members of the monarch would wear a diamond headpiece or coronet to a coronation ceremony, but King Charles chose slightly more scaled-back celebrations.

As a result, Kate did not wear a tiara to the coronation – which was no doubt a choice made to reflect His Majesty's wishes. However, her silver headpiece gave the effect of a tiara, in shape and silhouette, which was very similar to the one worn by her daughter Princess Charlotte. See their sweet mother-daughter moment at the coronation...

WATCH: Kate and Charlotte share sweet smile in lovely coronation moment

Over her ivory gown, Kate also wore a formal robe, with her deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet. The Princess was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) by the late Queen in 2019.

There was much confusion over Kate's coronation outfit after fans spotted the neckline was different in the newly released official coronation portraits.

Fans noticed Princess Kate's dress looked different in King Charles and Queen Camilla's fourth official portrait

The fourth image, taken by royal photographer Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace, featured working members of the royal family in the Throne Room.

The 41-year-old royal beauty had removed her Royal Victorian Order mantle, offering a full look at her beautiful coronation gown for the first time.

However, the high neck of the bespoke Alexander McQueen dress had been replaced by a more glamorous, subtle V cut, which many believed to be hidden by a cape at the coronation – just like her mini-me daughter.

