Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cute pageboy and bridesmaid moments will melt your heart

They have had the honour of featuring in several bridal parties in their time, the most high-profile of which being their uncle Prince Harry's 2018 nuptials with Meghan Markle.
Those who kept up with the Trooping the Colour action this year will know that the Wales children are not averse to pulling a face or two. Though six-year-old Prince Louis gets all the credit for being the hilariously rebellious youngest child at public engagements, George and Charlotte have also had their moments.
Join HELLO! in looking back at George and Charlotte's cutest pageboy and bridesmaid moments - and the cheekiest ones too!
The Waleses twin at Princess Eugenie's wedding
Princess Charlotte looked adorable with a pop of colour on the waistband of her white dress. Her brother followed up the rear with a matching cumberbund on his blue velvet trousers
George can't contain his excitement
George was seen inside the chapel at Princess Eugenie's wedding where he couldn't quite contain his excitement as he held his hand over his mouth and pulled an adorable wide-eyed look of glee.
Funny faces
Prince George just couldn't resist pulling a funny face as he stood alongside his cousins Mia and Lena Tindall, as well as Savannah and Isla Phillips on the steps of St George's Chapel ahead of Eugenie's big day in 2018.
Leading the way at Pippa Middleton's wedding
George and Charlotte were seen ahead of their aunt's other page boys and bridesmaids, being guided by their mother the Princess of Wales after the ceremony at St Mark's Church in Engelfield in 2017.
Perfect pageboy at Pippa Middleton's wedding
Pippa's nephew was the most adorable pageboy in a little white shirt and sage green pantaloons as he held a basket full of confetti ready to shower the walkway after the ceremony.
Pre-wedding nerves
Little George looked apprehensive ahead of his big role in the ceremony, looking comically less than impressed as he was directed by his mother.
Full of joy
Princess Charlotte enjoyed a moment of comic relief, entertaining her mother who shared in the moment, laughing away joyfully.
Little sneeze
Princess Charlotte couldn't hold back a sneeze as she stood with Kate on the steps of St George's Chapel following her uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.
A royal wave at the Sussex wedding
Princess Charlotte wore a beautiful white dress made by Ajay Mirpuri with a stunning flower crowd as she waved dutifully at wellwishers alongside Ivy Mulroney and her mother and Meghan Markle's close pal, Jessica.
Tongues out!
Having perfected her royal wave, Charlotte did what any three-year-old would be tempted to do with cameras everywhere - stuck her tongue out cheekily at the passing crowds.
Prince George looked the spitting image of his father as the pair stood hand in hand in coordinating military garb.
