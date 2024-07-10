Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cheekiest pageboy and bridesmaid moments
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie© Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cute pageboy and bridesmaid moments will melt your heart

The Prince and Princess of Wales' children have played a special role in several weddings

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
6 minutes ago
Over the years the Prince and Princess of Wales' two oldest children Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, nine, have had their fair share of the spotlight at public events. 

They have had the honour of featuring in several bridal parties in their time, the most high-profile of which being their uncle Prince Harry's 2018 nuptials with Meghan Markle.

Those who kept up with the Trooping the Colour action this year will know that the Wales children are not averse to pulling a face or two. Though six-year-old Prince Louis gets all the credit for being the hilariously rebellious youngest child at public engagements, George and Charlotte have also had their moments.

Join HELLO! in looking back at George and Charlotte's cutest pageboy and bridesmaid moments - and the cheekiest ones too!

The Waleses twin at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were bridesmaid and page boy at Princess Eugenie's wedding© Getty
Princess Charlotte and Prince George were bridesmaid and page boy at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Princess Charlotte looked adorable with a pop of colour on the waistband of her white dress. Her brother followed up the rear with a matching cumberbund on his blue velvet trousers 

George can't contain his excitement

George as pageboy with bridesmaids in church© Getty
George was feeling cheeky

George was seen inside the chapel at Princess Eugenie's wedding where he couldn't quite contain his excitement as he held his hand over his mouth and pulled an adorable wide-eyed look of glee.

Funny faces

George as pageboy with bridesmaids© Getty
George showed his cheeky side

Prince George just couldn't resist pulling a funny face as he stood alongside his cousins Mia and Lena Tindall, as well as Savannah and Isla Phillips on the steps of St George's Chapel ahead of Eugenie's big day in 2018.

Leading the way at Pippa Middleton's wedding

The Princess of Wales leading the children© Getty
The Princess of Wales led the children

George and Charlotte were seen ahead of their aunt's other page boys and bridesmaids, being guided by their mother the Princess of Wales after the ceremony at St Mark's Church in Engelfield in 2017.

Perfect pageboy at Pippa Middleton's wedding

Prince George at Pippa's wedding© Getty
Prince George was so sweet at Pippa's wedding

Pippa's nephew was the most adorable pageboy in a little white shirt and sage green pantaloons as he held a basket full of confetti ready to shower the walkway after the ceremony.

Pre-wedding nerves

Prince George as page boy© Getty
Prince George was only four years old

Little George looked apprehensive ahead of his big role in the ceremony, looking comically less than impressed as he was directed by his mother.

Full of joy

Kate giggling with charlotte© Getty
Kate let out a giggle

Princess Charlotte enjoyed a moment of comic relief, entertaining her mother who shared in the moment, laughing away joyfully.

Little sneeze

princess charlotte sneeze© Getty
Charlotte let out a sneeze!

Princess Charlotte couldn't hold back a sneeze as she stood with Kate on the steps of St George's Chapel following her uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

A royal wave at the Sussex wedding

Kate with Princess Charlotte and other bridesmaids arrive at St George's Chapel© Getty
Kate with Princess Charlotte and other bridesmaids arrive at St George's Chapel

Princess Charlotte wore a beautiful white dress made by Ajay Mirpuri with a stunning flower crowd as she waved dutifully at wellwishers alongside Ivy Mulroney and her mother and Meghan Markle's close pal, Jessica.

Tongues out!

Princess Charlotte with her tongue out as she rode in a car © Getty
Princess Charlotte waved to the crowd with her tongue out as she rode in a car to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Having perfected her royal wave, Charlotte did what any three-year-old would be tempted to do with cameras everywhere - stuck her tongue out cheekily at the passing crowds.

Like father, like son

The Wales family on Harry and Meghan's day© Getty
The Wales family on Harry and Meghan's day

DISCOVER: Prince William set to make poignant visit with all three children - details 

Prince George looked the spitting image of his father as the pair stood hand in hand in coordinating military garb.

