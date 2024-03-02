Rihanna dazzles on stage at day one of billionaire Indian wedding - best photos and details

Rihanna looked sensational when she took to the stage in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the lavish nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The Love The Way You Lie hitmaker, 36, graced the stage for the pre-wedding performance in vibrant green attire. The show marked the first evening of the lavish three-day wedding celebrations, the first of which was themed "An Evening in Everland."

Rihanna poses with bride and groom following incredible performance at lavish wedding celebrations

According to HELLO! INDO-ARABIA reporter Anahita Ghai, the popstar performed her various hit singles including Shine Bright Like A Diamond and We Found Love.

Rihanna's outfit was what is known as a 'salwar kameez', which is usually leggings and a long top, but the star appeared to customise the traditional look and opted for a beautiful green mesh gown adorned with intricately beaded embroidery.

The star added a cap and sheer pink wrap following her performance

The singer completed her take on the traditional look by adding a pair of pink glittering leggings underneath. One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Rihanna's dazzling statement necklace that covered her entire décolletage.

Following the performance, the bride and groom, Anant and Radhika were seen dancing the night away with the pop star who added a cap draped in a pink chiffon material that cascaded past her shoulders.

© Kaushal Punatar & Ajay Patil / SplashNews.com Rihanna looked incredible as she departed the event in an elegant blush-pink Saree

She was later seen donning an elegant blush pink 'soft saree' as she was captured leaving the celebrations with a huge thank you card under her arms. She also rocked black flats covered in large silver diamantes.

Anant and Radhika are prominent entrepeneurs and socialites

As for the guests, they were required to adhere to an elegant cocktail dress code.

The couple are two exceptionally prominent figures in the world of business and Society in India, with Anant not only a businessman himself but he is also the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India's largest conglomerates.

© Supplied Ivanka Trump and her family were just three of the A-List guests on the list

Meanwhile, Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, an entrepreneur. She is a socialite known for her elegant style and grace, making her a sought-after personality in the world of fashion and social events.

© Supplied Rhadika looked simply beautiful for the day

Therefore it comes as no surprise that the couple's wedding guest list includes the likes of ASAP Rocky, and leading business tycoons like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. Additionally, almost all leading Bollywood celebrities were seen, like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

The celebrations will take place over three days

As for what's in store for the rest of the celebrations, on day two, the couple will be hosting "A Walk on the Wild Side," where guests are required to wear "jungle attire", and a second event titled "Rouge," where guests where the style guide is "dazzling Desi romance."

Meanwhile, on day three guests will attend: "Tusker Trails" and be required to wear a "casual chic" ensemble, and for the final "Hastakshar" celebration, a "heritage Indian" look is to be worn.