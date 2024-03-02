Radhika Merchant is breathtaking in embellished wedding gown for star-studded celebrations with Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant stepped out looking simply breathtaking for her highly-anticipated pre-nuptial celebrations with Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Gujarat this week.

The daughter, 29, of Indian industrialist Viren A. Merchant is set to marry Anant Ambani, the son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, in a lavish ceremony. She was seen sporting an array of amazing looks during the first installment of their three-day-long pre-wedding celebrations before their official wedding on 12 July.

© Supplied Radhika posed with Anant's father Mukesh Ambani

Radhika's lehenga was comprised of a white top with embroidered capped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline in an intricately embellished fabric.

The bride-to-be also wore a coordinating white flowing skirt in the same embellished fabric that had pleated panels in pastel shades including soft pink and icy blue.

© Supplied Amant posed with his parents

She looked so beautiful wearing an incredible diamond necklace that covered her chest and a pair of sparkly chandelier drop earrings with her hair tied off her face.

Radhika stood smiling alongside her father-in-law-to-be during the "An Evening in Everland" themed celebrations with a naturally flawless makeup look that emphasized her eyes.

© Supplied Bill Gates and his wife Melinda were in attendance

The soon-to-be Mrs Ambani was also spotted enjoying her pre-wedding do in a second look - a corseted rose gold and pink gown that was covered in jewels in a design that felt akin to Blake Lively's 2022 Met Gala bejeweled look in a similar copper hue.

© Getty Radhika's dress bore a resemblance to Blake's 2022 Met Gala look

Radhika's dress featured a pointed sweetheart neckline and a crossover sash of pink material over the waist for an extra touch of detail. She once again wore breathtaking jewels but wore her hair in a more relaxed look with natural waves that framed her face.

© Supplied Radhika looked stunning in rose gold

The pre-wedding celebrations have been a star-studded affair. 'Umbrella' singer Rihanna graced the stage for a performance which according to HELLO! INDO-ARABIA reporter Anahita Ghai, included renditions of her hit singles 'Diamond' and 'We Found Love'.

© Supplied Rihanna performed at the star-studded occasion

Rihanna wore traditional dress - a 'salwar kameez', which is usually leggings and a long top. The star customised her outfit wearing a green mesh gown with beaded embroidery detailing.

© Supplied Ivanka Trump was seen with her husband and daughter

In another snap, the singer, 36, was seen wearing a soft pink look with a teal patterned pashmina around her shoulders and a pair of studded black pumps.

Also in attendance were leading business tycoons Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, as well as leading Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

© Supplied The event was called 'An Evening in Everland'

Ivanka Trump was also spotted at the event wearing a sequinned gold and silver look alongside her husband Jared Kushner and 12-year-old daughter Arabella.

There are plenty more celebrations to be had. On day two, the couple will host "A Walk on the Wild Side," where guests will wear "jungle attire", as well as a second event titled "Rouge," where guests where the dress code is "dazzling Desi romance."