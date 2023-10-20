Khloe Kardashian is a galactic goddess in unseen wedding photos

Khloe Kardashian looked out of this world in her latest look, quite literally. She took to Instagram to share a stunning gilded metal dress that she wore last night and she looks nothing short of a galactic goddess.

The Kardashians star, 39, just shared the look with her 311m million Instagram followers that she wore to her friends Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson's star-studded summer wedding and it's glorious.

The reality TV star opted for a silver Lena Berisha gown which looked like melted metal in the best possible. The gown, which was made of a high-shine silver material, featured a sleep thigh-split and ruching at the cinched waistline.

In true Khloe style, the gown was ultra-glamorous with an old Hollywood-style plunging corset top and a train that looked like molten lava.

The mother-of-two opted for a pair of simple silver strappy heels because let's face it, the look did not need any more drama!

She also stuck with the silver aesthetic and opted for an uber-sparkly diamond choker and bracelet and understated stud earrings to complete the look.

When it comes to hair, the Good American fashion brand owner did not mess around. She went for a timeless updo, courtesy of hairdresser to the stars Andrew Fitzsimons, in the form of an Audrey Hepburn-esque bun with face-framing strands for a soft romantic look.

Khloe's makeup, courtesy of her makeup artist Ash K Holm, was clearly designed to complete the look. The star wore flawless matte skin, with a midtone nude lip and a soft silver wash across the lid to complement the metallic dress of dreams.

© Getty Khloe wore silver trousers to Beyonce's concert

The bride Stephanie Shepherd, who was the former assistant to Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian, married the former Global Creative Director of Apple Music, Larry Jackson at a glamorous Beverly Hills ceremony.

Also in attendance at the A-list do were supermodel Naomi Campbell, singer Alicia Keys, and socialite and beauty brand owner Hailey Bieber alongside Khloe's sister Kim and mother Kris Jenner.

© Getty Khloe Kardashian is a lover of silver

This is not the first time the star has stepped out in a gilded metal look. Khloe was spotted in New York City in May wearing a slinky all-black look with the added detail of a metallic waist detail attached to a silver body chain around her waist.

She also went for a silver look when she attended Beyonce's Renaissance tour with Kris, Kim, and nieces North West and Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardadashian's eldest daughter. While Khloe went for a pair of high-shine sequin silver trousers, silver accessories, and a white cropped vest, Kim opted for a rhinestone-encrusted top with a built-in neckpiece and skinny jeans. Khloe's nieces and mum Kris also went for a silver aesthetic.

© Instagram Kim and Khloe Kardashian pose with their daughters ahead of attending Beyoncé's birthday show

Going metallic to Khloe doesn't even have to always mean sticking with silver. At the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani in November, the star opted for a melted metal look with a cut-out across her chest in a bronze shade. This gown, like her latest Lena Berisha number, also featured a long train for added drama.

© Getty Khloe attended the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani in a melted bronze look

When taking a step away from the limelight, Khloe has shared sweet moments with her daughter True, five, whom she shares with ex-partner and basketball player Tristan Thompson, playing with her cousin Dream, Rob Kardashian's daughter.