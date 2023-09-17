Martine McCutcheon sparks reaction with rare family photos after 'tough couple of weeks'

Martine McCutcheon is a doting mother-of-one, and on Saturday, the star delighted fans with a carousel of heartwarming family photos.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Actually star, 47, opted to post a string of wholesome images featuring her lookalike son, Rafferty, and her rarely seen mother-in-law.

Take a look at Rafferty's sensational dance moves in the video below...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon’s son is so cool dancing on holiday

The trio looked radiant in the snapshots as they posed outdoors after a fun-filled crazy golf session. For the sun-soaked family day out, Martine looked picture-perfect in a whimsical white summer dress adorned with a colourful geometric print.

She teamed her pretty frock with a gorgeous pair of tan leather sandals, a round raffia cross-body bag and a pair of funky sunglasses. Rafferty, meanwhile, looked so sweet in a pair of navy shorts and a polka-dot polo shirt.

© Instagram Martine spent some quality time with her family

Amongst the slew of images, Martine's little boy was pictured posing for a precious selfie in his burgundy sports cap emblazoned with the Legoland logo. And we can't help but notice how much he takes after his famous mother with his wide smile and curly brunette locks.

In her caption, Martine shared a candid update where she spoke about the importance of making time for the simple things in life.

"Simple pleasures! Tough couple of weeks for various reasons but I never forget that the simple things are the best and I never take them for granted!" she poignantly noted.

© Instagram Rafferty took a slew of selfies

"Gorgeous day playing Crazy Golf with my mother-in-law and the little monkey who's been taking selfies on my phone! [laughing face emoji] Thanks for your help, Mal!"

Martine's post quickly garnered the attention of her fans, with one writing: "Focus on the simple stuff to keep positive," while a second noted: "Awww lovely pics Martine," followed by a bright red heart emoji.

© Instagram The former EastEnders actress shares Rafferty with her husband Jack

Heaping praise on the brunette beauty, another follower remarked: "You all look lovely. I ordered that dress last year when you wore it!! I love it," and a fourth added: "Fantastic photos of you all."

The former EastEnders actress has been incredibly open about her health in recent weeks, choosing to shine a light on her experience with chronic fatigue syndrome, ME and fibromyalgia.

© Getty The star was diagnosed with ME in 2011

Earlier this month, the star took to Instagram with a beautiful snapshot of herself cosying up to her husband Jack as they enjoyed a special date night in honour of her birthday.

"I wanted to share these as my husband's birthday was kind of an extra big deal for me this year - Last year was terrible," Martine penned in her caption.

"I was so dizzy I could barely stand; I had been in hospital with my CFS and to say Jack held the fort is an understatement. His birthday was pretty rubbish, so I'm SO grateful and glad we got to enjoy this one."

She went on to say: "I have to plan things pretty last minute as I don't know how my symptoms will be and I hate letting people down.

"I only surround myself with people who understand that if I need to cancel something (& that can happen often) it’s not a choice I want to make and that they go ahead and book something and if they see me rocking up, it's a bonus!"