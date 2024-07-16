Michael J. Fox celebrates 'love of a lifetime' Tracy Pollan on 36th anniversary with romantic poolside photo

Happy wedding anniversary to Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan! The beloved Hollywood couple have been married for an astounding 36 years, one of the more enduring unions in the entertainment world.

Michael, 63, and Tracy, 64, met on the set of the sitcom Family Ties, when the latter played his onscreen girlfriend Ellen, and mimicked their characters' lives when they started dating in real life.

On July 16, 1988, they tied the knot at West Mountain Inn in Arlington, Vermont. They've welcomed four children together, those being son Sam, 35, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 29, and youngest daughter Esmé, 22.

Recommended video You may also like Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan talk about their work for Parkinson's disease

To mark their anniversary, Michael took to his Instagram with a throwback photo of the pair sitting on a diving board atop a pool, and captioned it: "Here's to a lifetime of love with the love of a lifetime. Happy anniversary, T. Forever."

Fans quickly were left enamored by the loved-up snap of the couple, and left comments like: "you two are the cutest," and: "Happy anniversary my favorite people. I wish you the best day!" as well as: "THAT'S THE POWER OF LOVE."

© Instagram Michael marked the occasion with a sweet throwback photo of the couple

The last couple months have been monumental for the family-of-six, from birthdays to marriages. Sam kicked things off in May with his 35th birthday, followed days later by Michael's 63rd birthday, Tracy's own 64th birthday a couple weeks after, plus their daughter Schuyler's wedding that same weekend.

SEE: Michael J. Fox's blissful living room at $6m home before move to Prince Harry's neighborhood

The Back to the Future star opened up in his documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie about the moment he first fell in love with Tracy on the set of Family Ties, which came after she insulted him over a quip at her expense.

© Rex The couple first met on the set of "Family Ties" as onscreen love interests

"One day, we broke for lunch. After lunch, we picked up where we left off," he said. "The moment she said her first line, I detected a hint of garlic and sensed an opportunity to have a little fun at her expense. 'Whoa, a little scampi for lunch, babe?'"

VIDEO: Watch Michael J Fox bring Glastonbury Festival to tears with surprise performance with Coldplay

The situation quickly took a turn, however. "At first she said nothing. Her expression didn't even change. But looking me dead in the eyes she said slowly, 'That was mean and rude, and you're a complete and total [expletive].'"

© Rex They tied the knot in 1988 and have been together ever since!

Michael was taken aback by the response and attributed that to a sense of hubris over his rising star power at the time. "Nobody talked to me that way. This woman was completely unintimidated by whoever I thought I was. A pig is a pig no matter how many hit movies he's just had."

MORE: Michael J. Fox's wife Tracy Pollan celebrates with lookalike daughters Schuyler and Esmé in rare family snap

He added, though, that it was her frank attitude and the fact that she was completely unimpressed by him that immediately drew him in. "She was joking, but I didn't get it because no one would ever joke with me like that."

© Instagram The Hollywood couple share four children, three daughters and a son

"I was not the butt of any jokes. She just poked through that, like, you're a scared little kid and I'll just call you out. In that moment, I fell in love with her."