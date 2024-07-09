Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's 'prenuptial agreement' revealed as star jokes about demands

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are certainly cementing themselves as a Hollywood power couple despite often keeping their relationship low-key.

The pair made July 8 their date night at the New York premiere of Fly Me to the Moon, and they even share screen time together in the romantic comedy-drama, thanks to a cameo from Colin.

The 42-year-old Saturday Night Live writer makes a surprise appearance in the film alongside his 39-year-old wife, who leads the cast alongside Channing Tatum.

The actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about the upcoming movie, also commenting on her husband's cameo joking: "Oh yes, I know him!"

Scarlett explained that Fly Me to the Moon director Greg Berlanti was the one responsible for the special appearance, as he was a fan of the comedian and decided to recruit him for the role.

She joked: "Greg, our director, is a huge fan of Colin's, and Colin…I think he had to do it because it's in our prenuptial agreement. If I ask him to do something, he has to be there to support me."

© Getty Images Scarlett was a guest on the latest episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Jimmy, left in hysterics, quipped that it also involved him making cameos in all her films, and asked her about running lines with him, which she said was a mixed bag.

"You'd think that would be very convenient because you have a partner there to help you out to learn your lines for tomorrow, whatever," she continued. "He does real serious…he really commits to the line reading. And it's not always the performance I want it to be."

"Just say the line!" she blurted, and Jimmy even added that he wasn't "going for the Oscar here," and Scarlett continued: "Big dramatic pauses, he gets really into it, and I'm like, 'I can't focus, forget it, forget it! I'll just learn them myself.'"

© Getty Images Colin makes a cameo appearance in "Fly Me To The Moon" beside his wife

She couldn't stop herself, however, from complimenting him for a job well done in her new movie. "He's great! He's so funny, off-the-cuff, and charming and great!"

The Black Widow star recently made an appearance on the Today Show and commented on her husband's Olympics hosting gig — but he's not going to Paris, he'll be reporting on the surfing competition in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

© Getty Images "I think he had to do it because it's in our prenuptial agreement. If I ask him to do something, he has to be there to support me."

"I'm like, how did he get this gig?" the actress joked on the NBC morning news show, although did share that her husband was extremely excited about the role as an avid surfer.

"When they announced the Paris Olympics, he immediately found out that they were doing the surf competition in Tahiti, which is so cool. He loves to surf, we have a place in Montauk, he's always out there surfing," she told host Savannah Guthrie.

© Jamesons The comedian will report on the Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti

"And somehow the dream became a reality, and now he's going to be in Tahiti for two weeks, and I'm like, 'Poor you.'" She continued: "He's like, 'Poor me, I'm going to be all over the place,' and I'm like, 'Are you?' I think if you can have a pina colada on air while you're working, that's not technically work."