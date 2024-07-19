Ambani bride Radhika dons iridescent bridesmaid dress and wedding jewels in unearthed video

Radhika Merchant has worn so many stunning bridal outfits over her five months of wedding celebrations that we've lost count.

From March to July, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant enjoyed celebrations estimated to cost $600 million with Anant Ambani, the son of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, in front of A-list guests such as Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Nicky Hilton and more.

But she was also a beautiful bridesmaid years before she exchanged vows with Anant Ambani. For Anant's sister Isha Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal in December 2018, Radhika was spotted carrying out bridesmaid duties in an iridescent gown.

Holding the bride's hand as she descended some steps, Radhika looked striking in a soft blush pink lehenga with a heavily embellished waistline, a fitted cropped blouse with gold sparkles, and a matching dupatta draped across her shoulder that caught the light.

© Prodip Guha/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock Radhika joined her then-boyfriend Anant Ambani at his sister Isha's wedding in December 2018

She stood behind her now-husband Anant, who wore a coordinating baby pink and golden ensemble, while Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta was positioned on Isha's left side.

Wedding dress

The outfits were designed to complement but not outshine the bride's custom lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The hand-embroidered ensemble consisted of an intricate blouse and a sentimental dupatta that paid tribute to her mother Nita Ambani.

It was made of Nita's red bandhini wedding sari. "Red or vermilion, the iconic bridal hue featured in the zardozi borders, lending an auspiciousness to the ensemble," the designers told Vogue India.

"The bond between a mother and daughter, the blessings of that love, an intrinsic part of the bridal lehenga."

Indian wedding traditions © Getty Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant marry this weekend With over 30 distinct cultures within the South Asian region, each Indian wedding will look different. However, here are a few common customs that are typically incorporated into Indian nuptials… An astrology-approved date - The Hindu priest, known as a pandit, can consult astrology to determine the most favorable date and time for the ceremony to take place. A do spanning several days - The nuptials and reception take place after two days of more intimate events that tend only to be attended by close friends and family. Red - The colour is considered lucky and thus is often incorporated into the wedding decor, outfits, flowers - the list goes on. A sizeable guest list - A go big or go home approach is taken to the guest list and offending someone by not inviting them to the wedding is a big no-no. Outfit changes - Every different element of the day requires a new outfit, and this applies to the groom Accomplished dance moves - No dad dancing here. Often guests will celebrate the newlyweds with Bollywood-style dances before the couple themselves put on a performance A large party - Everyone invited to the wedding is usually invited to the reception so the evening do is a big one No first kiss - Many deem PDA in front of elders inappropriate so there’s almost never a, 'You may now kiss the bride' element to the nuptials, Brides reported. The groom's grand entrance and the bride's reveal - The groom gets his own procession, otherwise known as baraat, while the bride prepares for her grand reveal, or the kanya aagaman, after her bridesmaids, flower girl, and ring bearer. The couple takes seven steps - in the saptapadi, the bride and groom take these steps to represent the first seven steps you take together as husband and wife.

Isha described her big day – which reportedly cost $100 million – as "very special," telling the publication: "Like any other bride, I had my share of bridal jitters but getting married at home made it very special and I had the time of my life celebrating my most memorable moments with all the people I love."

Anant and Radhika's wedding

Anant and Radhika's wedding was even more grand than his sister's, costing an estimated $600 million. Radhika wore a number of striking outfits for the celebrations, including a red and gold gown by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Stylist Rhea Kapoor explained it was his "intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white", featuring a ghagra with a 2-meter detachable train, a 5-meter head veil and an embroidered red shoulder dupatta.

© SUJIT JAISWAL The couple's wedding celebrations lasted from March to July 2024 (pictured at their sangeet ceremony)

Her accessories were sentimental family heirlooms. Radhika told Vogue: "I turned to family heirlooms for my ‘something old’. I wore the same necklace my sister and aunts wore at their weddings, and I truly believe it gave me a special strength and blessing as I walked down the aisle. It was actually a piece that my dad had surprised my mom with on a holiday to celebrate their anniversary."

Guests included Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Radhika had previously worn the polki diamond earrings and necklace to her sister-in-law Isha's wedding reception, alongside a baby blue outfit.

© DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Isha Ambani looked radiant in an array of outfits at Anant Ambani's wedding

Meanwhile, the groom’s sister showcased her chic wedding guest style in a wide range of outfits at Anant and Radhika's wedding.

She donned a custom sari by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli that featured a silver top, a structured Dracula collar and a vibrant blue skirt for the sangeet ceremony. She looked equally striking at the reception in a white silk brocade lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra with a Navratan or 9-gemstone necklace that took three years to create.

