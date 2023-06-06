Eamonn Holmes' 'deadly serious' clashes with wife Ruth Langsford amid health struggle

Eamonn Holmes has been open about his health problems over the past few years, but he has recently discussed the impact it has had on his marriage with his wife Ruth Langsford.

After suffering a trapped sciatica nerve and a broken shoulder from a horrific fall down the stairs, the GB news star has been relying on some help from his wife at home, especially when it comes to getting ready for work.

"For months now I haven't been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too. I can't bend down to pick things up so Ruth ends up having to wait on me," he told The Sun. "I have to use a hook to pull my trousers up when I’m getting dressed in the morning and something else to get my shoes and socks on."

However, his early work schedule caused Eamonn to suggest different sleeping arrangements with his wife at their Surrey home, thought to be worth £3.25 million. Although he said he thought it was a "considerate" move if he stayed in the master bedroom with the en suite, which he uses to get ready in the mornings, while she moves to a spare room, Ruth didn't agree!

© Shutterstock Eamonn suggested they sleep in separate bedrooms amid his early work schedule

"I was trying to be considerate. I really struggle getting myself dressed in the mornings because of my back problems, and the last thing she wants is me clattering around with the lights on at 3am.

"In our bedroom, we've got a bathroom that works really well for getting ready for work, and all my clothes and the extra things I've been using to help get myself dressed are there too, so I just thought it might be good if she went to the other room.

© ITV Ruth previously showed off her bedroom on Loose Women

"She glared at me angrily and told me in no uncertain terms that she won't be moving, so I think that means I'm being turfed out. She was deadly serious."

This is not the first time that Eamonn has been candid about fights with his former This Morning co-host over his health. He told Best he couldn't "thank her enough" for her support, but joked that things at home were rather tense at times.

© Instagram The GB News star has been doing exercises to help his trapped sciatic nerve

"I couldn't have got through without her, but we are all human and people's tempers fray. Constantly having to say, 'Please can you', 'Please can I have'... It takes away your dignity and pride.

© Mark Cuthbert The couple welcomed son Jack in 2002 and got married in 2010

"Ruth makes me thank her for everything. That starts a fight. She is looking for 'please', that starts more fights. It's the loss of independence."

When did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes get married?

Ruth and Eamonn were introduced by their mutual friend, TV presenter Sally Meen. He went on to propose by writing a romantic letter to Ruth while they were at the Cheltenham races with their friends – but Ruth didn't respond for several hours as she didn't see the message until their car ride home.

They got married at The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire on 26 June 2010, with the bride opting for a beautiful pearl-coloured silk taffeta wedding dress by Italian designer Angelina Colarusso.

