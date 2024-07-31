Ruth Langsford shares sunbathing snap from 'beautiful' garden

Ruth Langsford is making the most of her first summer as a single girl, soaking up the evening sun in her back garden.

The 64-year-old presenter took to Instagram to share her solo evening plans, posting a photo of her toned legs with a personalised Love Island water bottle between her knees.

"What a beautiful day it's been," Ruth captioned the sun-soaked photo, which she soundtracked with the upbeat song, Summer Evenings.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford spent the evening sunbathing in her garden

The Loose Women star has been taking some time for herself following her split from GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes, with Ruth rarely appearing on the show in recent months – though her appearance on the show last week delighted viewers, with fans rushing to celebrate her return on social media.

Ruth's time off

As well as her sunbathing session, yesterday saw Ruth admiring the blackberries in her garden and taking her beloved dog, Maggie, for an early morning walk.

Eamonn and Ruth are sharing custody of Maggie, with each of them frequently sharing updates on their pet, who had an operation three weeks ago.

Ruth said of the dog: "Maggie had a little wart removed this morning under sedation so she's feeling a bit sorry for herself this afternoon! Lots of TLC from Mummy required," while Eamonn updated on Maggie's health last week, sharing: "A lot of you wondering about Maggie. She's had an op to remove a growth. All well. Not bad for a 14 year old! In fact, she's in better shape than me."

Ruth's post-breakup makeover

Eamonn and Ruth both seem to be doing well since their split, concentrating on their busy careers and indulging in self-care.

For Ruth, this looks like a hair makeover which saw her add extensions to her long bob. She clarified that the helping hand in the hair department is for volume, rather than length, after her hair became thinner in menopause.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth Langsford adds extensions to her hair for volume

In Eamonn's case, he's been working hard on his health, walking on a treadmill to "remember what it felt like to have legs that worked." He's making strong progress as earlier this month he said: "Hard to stand up but next my aim is to walk."