Ruth Langsford's single girl summer looks SO fun in new pouting photos

Ruth Langsford seems to be thriving in her new single life, sharing photos from a cocktail-fuelled meal out with her friends.

Loose Women host Ruth and her ex, Eamonn Holmes, went their separate ways earlier this year, leaving Ruth free to have the single girl summer of her dreams, including lapping up the sun in her garden and hitting the town with her girl squad.

Friday saw 64-year-old Ruth visit trendy Mayfair restaurant Gaia with her makeup artist Liv Davey and stylist Rachael Eleri, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their time together, including copious cocktails and fun pouting pictures.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford and her friends enjoyed a meal in Mayfair

"Yes, cocktails were drunk," Ruth admitted as she shared a video of her and her pals cheersing with their colourful drinks.

© Instagram Ruth Langsford and her friends enjoyed cocktail

We suspect the ladies were a few cocktails deep when they took their gorgeous mirror selfie, seeing the three of them pout for the camera while Ruth made a peace sign with her fingers.

While the night out looked super fun, Ruth was equally glad to get home, sharing a video of her welcome home party from her beloved dog, Maggie.

"Lovely welcome home," she captioned the video, which saw Ruth ask her dog, "Are you pleased to see me?" before Maggie licked her owner adoringly.

READ: This Morning stars' divorces: From Ruth Langsford's private split to Fern Britton's marriage 'falling apart'

Ruth and Eamonn share the dog now, with both of the separated pair posting updates for their followers on how Maggie is doing following a recent operation.

Ruth's single girl summer

As well as cocktails with her crew, and sun soaked sessions in the garden, Ruth has been taking time away from Loose Women, only appearing occasionally on the panel.

© ITV Ruth Langsford on Loose Women

It's likely she's in need of a break, following the turmoil in her personal life!

Ruth also appears to have taken a step back from her presenting role on QVC, though she does still post daily outfit updates on Instagram, sharing that everything she wears comes courtesy of the TV shopping destination.

With plenty of time to herself, we can't wait to see what Ruth gets up to next this summer!