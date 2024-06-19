Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' children: Meet divorcing couple's rarely-seen kids

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have called time on their marriage after almost 14 years, confirming their intention to divorce in May 2024.

"Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing," a spokesperson told HELLO!, while Eamonn later told GB News viewers: "Thank you for your support for Ruth and I as to the news of our separation. Your support to both of us is very much appreciated."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: This Morning stars who had difficult marriage splits

The couple share a son together, Jack, 22, while Eamonn has three children from a previous marriage, Declan, 35, Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30.

Despite their high profile careers, Ruth and Eamonn's children have chosen to keep largely out of the spotlight throughout their lives. Occasionally, the former couple have chosen to share photographs of their children to mark particularly special milestones, such as Jack's graduation and the day Eamonn became a grandfather for the first time.

Here's everything you need to know about Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' children.

Declan, 35 © Instagram Eamonn shares a close relationship with his eldest son, Declan Declan is the eldest of Eamonn's children, born in 1989 to the TV presenter's ex-wife Gabriella.

© Instagram Eamonn is a doting grandfather to his eldest son's daughters, Emilia and Isabella Eamonn's son lives in Belfast with his wife Jenny and their two daughters, Emilia and Isabella. According to his Instagram profile, Declan is the Director of Nightcap Event Group, a hospitality company in Ireland.

© Instagram Declan with his daughter Emilia It's clear to see Eamonn shares a close relationship with his eldest son, and often takes to social media to gush about his achievements. "I'm more moved by the Father my eldest Son has become on this his first Father's Day. So proud of you Dec," Eamonn wrote on Instagram. Shedding a light on the distance between his son and his grandchildren, Eamonn told HELLO!: "I have a huge sense of frustration at being separated from them by the Irish Sea. Hopefully, absence will make the heart grow fonder."

Rebecca, 32 © Instagram Eamonn and his daughter, Rebecca Eamonn shares another child from his first marriage, a daughter, Rebecca, who prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn Holmes are pictured with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca (R) in 2018 Over the years, she has occasionally joined her dad at public events, such as the day he was awarded his OBE at Buckingham Palace and attending Royal Ascot with her father in 2022. In 2021, Eamonn shared a candid Instagram photo to announce that his daughter was engaged. "Wonderful Casual Family gathering tonight to celebrate my daughter Rebecca's engagement to her now fiance Mark," the proud father wrote.

Niall, 30 © Instagram Eamonn's son Niall (top left) prefers to keep out of the spotlight Eamonn's youngest son with his ex-wife Gabrielle is Niall, who also prefers to keep out of the spotlight. In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, the presenter spoke candidly about the breakdown of his first marriage, and how the pair continue to co-parent their kids."Whatever differences my first wife and I may have had, neither of us ever had any obstruction when it comes to access to the children," he said. "My heart breaks for anyone who's had to ask permission to see their children or is denied permission to see their children."I never had to experience that and thank God I never had to, because they are everything that I would want to carry on, all that my parents did for me, and the environment that I felt I lived in."