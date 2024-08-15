Robbie Williams reveals secret vow renewal to beautiful wife Ayda Field in unexpected post

Robbie Williams has shared the exciting news that he and his beautiful wife, Ayda Field, have renewed their vows 14 years after tying the knot.

Taking to his Instagram account, the pop star, 50, posted a rather peculiar series of images showing himself drawn as a cartoon. In a lengthy caption, Robbie gushed about being grateful for his wonderful life before adding: "Oh, me and Ayda renewed our vows."

He wrote: "I have to travel literally around the world in the next few days. Gigs, more gigs, flights, jet lag. This was at the front of my mind as I passed the many palm trees of LA—anxiety about future tiredness, anxiety about future tiredness and shows. Then I realized where I’d just come from and the glorious time my family, friends, and I had just had. And how I’m normally leaving some sort of adventure that I never look back at with gratitude. In my mind, there’s just future [expletive].

"So here goes: I spent time with my friends. My friends make me very happy. We all watched the Olympics together. The Olympics were incredibly wholesome. I had a few lovely baths and really enjoyed the me-time. I met new people that I really liked, and my life is better for those encounters.

He continued: "I feel confident, and I’m experiencing a new vitality that I’ve been missing. I got a new smile. I got a new pink jacket. I played in the pool. I ate some crap, and it was lovely crap. I wrote and recorded two new songs, one for the end titles of my film. I played basketball with Teddy, Charlie, and Beau. Oh, and me and Ayda renewed our vows.

"I am very, very, very grateful. I’m grateful right now. I’m not in the future, tired and stressed. I’m right here, right now, grateful. What are you grateful for? Write it. Feel it. If you can’t be arsed to write it, think it. Own it. Namaste FFS, Robert Williams," he added alongside a red heart emoji.

Naturally, fans of the singer were thrilled when they heard the news and took to the comments with sweet messages for the couple: "Aww, congratulations on renewing your vows. I’m grateful for my three healthy children."

Another added: "Ah, love that for you and Ayda—congrats! [Red heart emoji] Grateful that everyone I love is healthy and that I’m doing a job that I love very much."

Robbie and Ayda got married at their Los Angeles home in a secret ceremony on 7 August 2010 and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!.