Ayda Field and Robbie Williams discuss intimacy change in marriage

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have been happily married for almost 13 years, but they opened up about how their physical relationship has changed dramatically over the past few years.

While Robbie admitted they "couldn't keep our hands off each other" and were "insatiable" while he was on testosterone, he said the couple are happy being intimate in different ways now he has stopped taking the drug. "No sex in a marriage is only a problem if you’re on different pages; if one person wants it, and the other doesn’t; if you have different expectations or requirements," Robbie told The Sun. "But really, everyone knows there is no sex after marriage."

Speaking about why he stopped taking testosterone, which caused his libido to drop, he added: "I was on testosterone for a while but, because I’m an addict, that had to stop. I got these massive square shoulders and started to look like a doorman. It wasn’t a good look."

The Angels singer added that "sometimes we try" to be physically intimate, but Loose Women star Ayda said they have found other ways to connect romantically.

"Intimacy is the important, meaningful side of love. We’re happy," she explained. "I think people confuse sex for intimacy. We are always cuddling and kissing, holding hands, and touching each other when we are just watching TV on the sofa, or a movie, or whatever."

The couple met in 2006 and went on to exchange vows at their Los Angeles home in a secret ceremony on 7 August 2010, sharing their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! Magazine.

Ayda was a beautiful bride in a Monique Lhuillier wedding gown with netted silk taffeta skirt and a lace beaded corset. "Ayda looked like the most beautiful girl in the world," gushed Robbie. "The setting was so magical, and to be surrounded by family and close friends and then see Ayda appear looking so radiant was almost too much for me to take. When I walked down the aisle with our dogs and heard everyone cheering it made me so emotional I'm surprised I held it together. I'm the happiest man alive."

They are now parents to four children: Teddy, ten, Charlie, eight, Coco, four, and Beau, three.

