Kaley Cuoco's $320k fourth engagement ring is worlds apart from former rocks

Kaley Cuoco shocked fans when she announced the exciting news that she is engaged to Tom Pelphrey after swearing off marriage.

The Flight Attendant actress has been married twice; first to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015, followed by equestrian Karl Cook from 2016 to 2017. She was given two dazzling engagement rings from her ex-husbands, as well as another diamond from her first fiancé addiction specialist Josh Resnik in 2011.

© Instagram Kaley Cuoco confirmed her engagement to Tom Pelphrey on 14 August

Now, Kaley has proudly shown off her fourth gorgeous ring after Tom – the father to her daughter Matilda – proposed over the weekend.

"Amazing weekend," said The Big Bang Theory actress wrote on her Instagram Story. The photo showed the couple touching noses and grinning as Kaley held her left hand up to the camera.

Estimations for the diamond ring range from $150k - $320k, depending on the perceived carat and clarity.

© Instagram The actress has been spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand on several occasions



Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, said: "Kaley’s massive rectangle diamond is likely an emerald or radiant cut. It looks like there are two diamonds that flank the sides of the center stone, adding brilliance and character to the design. The main diamond appears to be 5 carats and I’d estimate the value at a whopping $150,000.

"Her ring has a modern vibe but is classic enough to be timeless. It shows that Kaley is comfortable with her own personal style and the future of her relationship."

Meanwhile, Zack Stone from Seven Stone suggested the three-stone rock could be worth more.

© Instagram The couple share a daughter called Matilda



"Kaley’s stunning engagement ring showcases a 6 carat cushion-cut centre diamond, uniquely flanked by what appears to be two baguette-cut diamonds.

"The sparkler - which was designed by Tom and Shahla Karimi Jewelry - offers an intriguing twist on the traditional three-stone ring. While one side stone is set horizontally, the other is set vertically, giving it an unconventional look," he commented.

Speaking of the sentimental meaning behind the $200k ring, he added: "Three-stone engagement rings traditionally symbolise a couple's past, present, and future. The impressive size of Kaley’s centre stone highlights the strength and significance of the couple’s current commitment."

Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds similarly pointed out the hidden meaning behind the ring, which she thought was more personalised to the couple.

© Instagram The Ozark actor and The Big Bang Theory star started dating in 2022



"Tom’s choice of a three-stone design has a touching hidden meaning, with each stone symbolising their small family unit, one for Kaley, one for Tom, and one for their child together," she said, before estimating that the four-carat central rock and two-carat flanking stones could push the price tag up to $320k.

Kaley and fellow actor Tom confirmed their relationship in May 2022 after meeting at the Ozark premier in April. Five months later, she announced they were expecting their first child who was born on March 30, 2023.

While fans have long been invested in their love story, nobody expected that a proposal could be on the cards given how vocal she had been about never walking down the aisle again.

WATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

"I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she told Glamour in 2022.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship."

Take a look back at her three former engagements…

Josh Resnik

© Christopher Polk Kaley kept her relationship private, but she wore this diamond ring on her left hands months before calling off her engageement

In October 2011, Kaley got engaged to addiction specialist Josh Resnik. The actress was very private about the relationship and he was rarely pictured with her, but she was spotted sporting a flashy square-shaped diamond ring in a halo setting at the 2012 People's Choice Awards just two months before they ended their engagement.

Compared to her other rings, Kaley's first engagement ring seemed more modest, with a statement angular raised rock and a silver band.

Ryan Sweeting

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Ryan proposed after three months of dating

Kaley had only been dating Ryan Sweeting for three months when he proposed in September 2013. The Meet Cute star was not interested in dating following her relationship with Henry Caville, but her friend suggested she take a chance and go on a date with Ryan, who was only visiting LA for a back injury.

She described their spark as "unbelievable" to E! News by their second date, and he surprised her with a cushion-cut diamond just weeks later.

The ring featured a halo setting with a pave band, and was estimated to be worth $65k.

© Getty Images The couple were married for two years before they split in 2015

She recalled at The Wedding Ringer premiere: "[Ryan] actually started a little fight with me and threw me off. I was like 'Oh my God, things aren't great.'

"He surprised me at the end of the night ... [when] he popped the ring out. It was amazing.

"From day one, I just knew immediately and it's been magic. We have all the same family friends. We grew up with the same people, we just never met. So I kind of feel that I've known him my whole life. I know that it seems a little crazy on paper, but it's what works for us."

They got married on December 31, 2013, in California, but they split just two years later in 2015.

Karl Cook

© Instagram Kaley Cuoco's engagement ring from Karl Cook



The Big Bang Theory star went on to find love with Karl Cook in 2016, and he proposed on her birthday in December 2017. Next to a close-up photo of the pear-shaped diamond on a diamond-studded band, Karl said: "I am so so, so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you."

Kaley also shared an emotional video of herself holding up her left hand. She captioned it: "Still crying? Every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!"

© Getty Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco were married for three years

The former couple got married in June 2018 but announced their separation in September 2021.

SHOP: 11 best diamond engagement rings for 2024: From oval to princess cuts