Kaley Cuoco over the moon as she and Tom Pelphrey celebrate engagement news close to their heart

Her sister and Flight Attendant costar Briana Cuoco is engaged to The Summer Set's Brian Logan Dales

Kaley Cuoco was left over the moon on Wednesday September 13 as she shared the wonderful news that her sister Briana was engaged to be married.

"Engagement of the year!!" Kaley captioned a series of pictures that showed BrIana's fiance Brian Logan Dales dropping to one knee in front of a crowd of family and friends. "We love you @bricuoco @brianlogandales!! Fam for life! congratulations!!!!!!!"

The snaps showed Briana walking towards Brian and their pet pooch, Joni, a Great Pyrenees and poodle mix, as a group of loved ones stand behind Brian cheering her on. Brian, 33, is the lead singer of pop-punk band The Summer Set, who released their fifth album Blossom, Pt 1, in 2022.

Briana, an actress who starred as Cecelia in The Flight Attendant with sister Kaley, wore a short black blazer dress and strappy heels while Kaley wore a mixed-pattern maxi dress paired with an oversized blazer. Kaley's partner Tom Pelphrey was also in the snaps.

"Finallyyyyyyyyy best night ever!!!!!!!!!!! Love you both so much!" Kaley commented on Briana's own post.

© Variety Briana Cuoco and Kaley Cuoco at the premiere of The Flight Attendant in 2022

The two sisters are incredibly close and even have their birthdays a day after each other; Brianna turns 35 on November 29, 2023 and Kaley will celebrate her 38th birthday on November 30, 2023.

On Briana's birthday in 2021 Kaley shared a throwback of the two with their mother Layne Ann, and called Briana 'the best sister on planet earth!"

"@bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give," she continued. "Everyone who knows you , adores you..NO ONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise I will do the same for you. I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year!"

© JC Olivera Brian Logan Dales and Briana Cuoco attend Prime Video's Influencer Cocktail Party and Screening for With Love

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley was previously married to Ryan Sweeting, and Karl Cook, whom she wed in 2018. However the two split after three years of marriage, stating their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

Kaley went on to find love with actor Tom after they met at the premiere of the final season of Ozark, where their manager set the pair up.

© Instagram Photo shared by Kaley Cuoco on Instagram in honor of Father's Day 2023 of her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey with their daughter Matilda

Tom and Kaley welcomed their daughter Matilda in March 2023.

"Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Kaley shared with fans at the time, alongside a series of pictures of the newborn baby girl swaddled in a blanket and wearing a bow.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did," she added.