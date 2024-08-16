Jana Duggar reveals emotional future plans as she shares surprising wedding news with fans

Counting On star Jana Duggar, 34, is now revealing her next steps, including moving out of her parent's compound, after getting married to Stephen Wissman.

The former reality star, the eldest daughter of 19 Duggar children, married Stephen, 31, at The Grand in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, on Thursday, August 15, two months after their engagement.

Now, she will be moving to Nebraska, where Stephen works and lives close to his family; Stephen is one of 13.

"It's great. We've been working, he has a little house we bought that we've been fixing up and getting pulled together, and so that's been fun," Jana told People.

It was only recently that Jana took fans into her own tiny home, on the grounds of her parents home, a one-story property which was previously a temporary office building.

© Jana Duggar Jana Duggar, with twin brother John David, shows off her engagement ring

"I moved in here a few years ago, and over time, I’ve just worked on this place, making it a little bit my own," the businesswoman told viewers of her tiny home which is still situated on the Duggar compound

Now she will be putting her DIY skills to use in her marital home.

Jana , with sister-in-law Abbie

Jana wed Stephen, a close family friend, in front of 500 guests. Sisters Jessa, Joy-Anna, Johannah, Jinger and Jordyn Duggar served as bridesmaids, alongside sister-in-law Abbie.

The bride wore an off-the-shoulder ivory satin ball gown which she said "felt classy" and made her feel "like a princess".

Stephen's family cooked chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls and coleslaw for the sit-down dinner, which took place after they said their traditional vows and lit a unity candle.

© Stephen Wissman The Wissman family including Stephen (fourth right) and Jed Duggar (far right)

Jana and Stephen met over a decade ago, and dated several years prior. They broke it off and stayed friends until they reconnected romantically earlier in 2024: "It was like, 'What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other'."

Jana was the eldest Duggar child not yet married; Joshua, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Justin, Jedidiah and Jeremiah are all married.

© TLC 19 Kids & Counting on TLC followed the family

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

They followed the teachings of controversial pastor Bill Gothard, who dictated obeying rules of modesty (no shorts or jeans, only dresses or skirts) and guidelines for courtship that banned front-facing hugs and kissing before marriage.

The founder of the Institute in Basic Life Principles also promoted ideals of male superiority and female obedience and discouraged listening to "syncopated music," including Christian rock.

