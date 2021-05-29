Jessa Duggar shares adorable family update after lunch with sister Jill

Jessa Duggar has shared a sweet family update, posting pictures of her three children enjoying themselves during a day trip fruit picking.

The mom-of-three, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ben Seewald, uploaded the pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their week.

"5lbs of goodness, and a bunch of smiling faces!" she captioned the post, which saw youngest daughter Ivy covered in fruit juice after clearly eating the berries on her walk.

Sons Spurgeon and Henry looked proudly on as she held out their spoils for mom to see, and in one picture eldest son Spurgeon held out a big box of strawberries that they planned to take home.

In another post, she shared: "Hardcore strawberry pickers right here! It rained like crazy last night, but no amount of mud could keep us away from the berry patch today! It was so worth it!"

The three children appeared to have a great time, as their rainboots were covered in mud. "Yum!" commented older sister Jill as pal Carlin Bates added: "The smiles say it all."

The kids had clearly been enjoying themselves

Jessa's sister-in-law Abbie Duggar also shared pictures of her daughter Bella at a fruit picking farm on Friday.

Jessa and Abbie both live in Arkansas, and earlier in the week Jessa spent time with Jill and younger sister Joy-Anna to celebrate Jill's 30th birthday.

"Had a lovely belated birthday lunch with some of my fam at one of our favorite places! Missed you Jana," shared Jill on social media. Also missing was younger sister Jinger who lives in Los Angeles.

Spurgeon showed off his spoils

Jill, Jana, Jessa and Joy are four of 19 children, whose parents Jim Bob and Michelle found fame on TLC show 19 Kids and Counting in the 2000s.

It was rumored for some time that Jill has been estranged from some of the younger members of her family after husband Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years. Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had helped to raise.

But in recent months she has been sharing quality time with her siblings including Jessa and 19-year-old brother James.

