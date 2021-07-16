Jinger Duggar shares rare picture of daughter Felicity after fan controversy

Jinger Duggar has shared a rare picture of daughter Felicity after telling fans they plan to give their children privacy from social media.

The toddler was snapped helping her grandma bake cupcakes; the picture was taken from behind, showing Felicity's sweet curls pinned up off her face.

"Baking cupcakes with Gma Vuolo," the mom-of-two shared alongside the picture; Jinger is married to Jeremy Vuolo and his parents are in town visiting.

The pair live in Los Angeles, and moved there for Jeremy's seminary training. Jinger grew up in Arkansas and after the couple married they spent some time in Texas.

The Counting On star is mom to two young girls, Felicity, two, and six-month-old Evangeline Jo, and she has now opened up on watching their relationship "blossom".

"I love every part of being a mom and can’t imagine my life without my two little girls," Jinger told Today.

"I love seeing Felicity at this stage, how she adores her little sister. It really is the sweetest thing watching their relationship blossom. Every time Baby Jo cries, Felicity wants to do absolutely anything she can to make her little sister happy."

Jinger shared this sweet snap

Jinger grew up on the TLC show but in recent months fans had questioned why her girls never appeared on social media. She later took to Instagram to answer fan questions, and shared that "the girls are doing great."

"Felicity is absolutely smitten by her little sister, and Evy adores Felicity," she added.

"You haven't seen much of them simply because we are wanting to give them a bit more privacy while they're so young," she then revealed. "We appreciate how you love and support our family. It means so much to us!"

Jinger and Jeremy are parents to two girls

The show was canceled by the network in late June. The network confirmed that they "will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On" following the arrest of Josh Duggar on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

If convicted of the alleged crimes, he could face up to 20 years behind bars on each of the two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.

Josh's parents, devout independent Christian Baptists, Jim Bob and Michelle, have yet to speak out.

