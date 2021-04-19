Jana Duggar sparks further secret boyfriend rumors as she visits Florida The 31-year-old is said to be courting Stephen Wissman

Jana Duggar visited Florida this past weekend, sparking speculation she may have been visiting her rumored boyfriend.

The Counting On star, 31, is said to be courting Stephen Wissman, a pilot from Nebraska.

Jana joined her twin brother John and his wife Abbie for a trip to the sunshine state to visit the Sun 'n Fun airshow.

The reality star shared an Instagram reel of highlights from the weekend, but although Stephen did not feature, eagle-eyed Redditors questioned if the visit coincided with a trip to see Stephen.

"I wonder if Stephen-I-am-a-pilot-Wissmann was there too?" asked one follower, as the weekend event was aimed at pilots and plane fans.

Stephen's brother also reportedly lives in Florida.

Jana is an avid flier and regular flies with her brothers

Jana is a fan favorite among the TLC show fans.

Among fundamental Christian circles it is rare for a woman to remain single into her 30s, and she still lives with her parents Jim Bob and Michelle.

She is their eldest daughter.

However in early March newly discovered pictures show Jana spending Christmas with Stephen and his family, and one in particular showing her sitting close next to Stephen.

Jana, 31, has never publicly courted anyone

The Wissmann family were also spotted with the Duggars at Magnolia Market in Texas, joining Jana and her siblings for Justin Duggar’s wedding.

Reddit sleuths also picked Stephen out of the crowd at Jed Duggar's wedding in early April.

He appeared to be sat with Jana and her father Jim Bob, as well as other family friends.

Stephen, 27,is from Nebraska

Stephen’s parents Loren and Gloria Wissmann have 13 children; Jana is one of 19.

On the Wissman family blog, they share that Stephen has his pilot’s licence, and loves to work with his hands.

The assistant manager of family firm Wissmann Enterprises, he can also play the mandolin, and "enjoys helping teach Sunday School at our church".

