Michelle Duggar shows rare public support for daughter Jill Duggar following major news

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have shared some rare support for their daughter Jill and her husband Derick.

Following Derick's graduation from law school this past week, the Duggar family Instagram shared Jill's congratulatory post and added their own message of support, praising the father-of-two for completing his degree.

The former Counting On star had been studying at the University of Arkansas in recent years, and in March was certified to practise law in the state, despite still being in college.

MORE: Jill Duggar shares adorable behind the scenes moments of family photo shoot

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jill Duggar admits visiting her parents' home is "not good for mental health"

The university streamed the graduation ceremony online for those who could not attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill - who has been estranged from some of the younger members of her family- was also joined by 19-year-old brother James, whom she helped raise.

MORE: Jill Duggar reveals the surprising way she is parenting her children

MORE: Jill Duggar spends time with sister Jessa amid family estrangement

"I'm incredibly proud of @derickdillard and all the hard work he put into #lawschool the past 3 years!" the 29-year-old captioned a series of pictures.

The Duggar family shared their support on social media

Wearing his cap and gown, Derick beamed for the cameras in the pictures, including one with Jill and James, who was wearing an orange plaid shirt.

Jill and Derick tied the knot in 2014 and share sons Israel, six, and Samuel, three.

The pair have been estranged from her family in recent years, however, since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

Jill's younger brother James joined the Dillard family

Derick also claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had helped to raised.

The family uses a Buddy System, which pairs older siblings with younger siblings to help with childcare.

Read more HELLO! US stories here