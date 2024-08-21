Kelly Brook's post-wedding fears with 'blinding' husband Jeremy Parisi

Kelly Brook and her husband of two years Jeremy Parisi have had fans hooked as they take part in Celebrity Race Across the World.

Kelly told the BBC ahead of the show that they were looking forward to their "new adventure" together, but she said he had made her "miserable" after choosing a "cheap" room to save money.

Their TV appearance comes two years after the pair tied the knot in July 2022 in Italy, where they also had to overcome adversities.

Not only did they struggle with huge weather problems that saw them relocate the "historic" ceremony from outdoors to the top of the Torre di Cicerone, but the model also admitted she feared that her big day may not have been captured on camera.

On Heart Radio, Kelly joked that the videographer took a liking to Jeremy, whom he reportedly described as "blinding."

"I'm a bit worried about the wedding video," she told co-star JK. "We had these guys fly over from the UK, they were filming the rehearsal dinner... and this guy Tom had had a few drinks.

"Drunken Tom was quite enamoured with Jeremy. He said, 'You know what Jeremy, I've been filming you through the bushes. 'You are blinding. Kelly, you are a lucky girl, I'm so in love with Jeremy!'"

Kelly revealed she was concerned she was going to experience a real-life version of Love Actually, which saw best man Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln, solely film the bride and his crush Juliet, played by Keira Knightley, and accidentally edit out the groom.

"At this point, I'm thinking, am I actually going to feature in this video? Is it going to be a case of Love Actually number two?" Kelly added.

© JGX/Shutterstock The Heart Radio star joked she was worried her wedding video would be a repeat of Love Actually

"Yep, that's Jeremy again, through the bushes, here's the back of my head. Who's that slightly out of focus? Oh, that's the bride."

She recently told The Sun they're a "pretty traditional, normal couple" but added that Jeremy can be particularly sentimental when it comes to their wedding.

"Jeremy wants to watch the wedding video every week. He’s always watching it. I’ve never seen him smile so much," she said.

Since their big day, the radio presenter has shared a series of photos and clips from her guests showcasing her four beautiful bridal outfits.

Kelly started the celebrations in a white lacy gown, but she was later spotted feeding berries to Jeremy in another dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline, leaf-print lace layered over the top and sheer flared sleeves.

Later in the day, Kelly rocked two more unconventional outfits – a stunning bridal jumpsuit with a lace skirt overlay and a white tuxedo mini dress complete with a V-neck, buttons down the front and lace trim on the sleeves.

TV honeymoon

© Studio Lambert/Hans Georg/BBC Kelly Brook and Jeremy had their honeymoon on Celebrity Race Across the World



Kelly suggested to Jeremy that they treat their participation in Race Across the World as their honeymoon.

She told Closer: "We hadn't had a honeymoon and I said to Jeremy we should consider this as a fun alternative, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. At times, it was the honeymoon from hell - at other times it was absolutely glorious. It's got to be the most memorable honeymoon ever."

It also helped the couple learn more about each other, including Jeremy's competitive streak.

"I didn't realise how competitive he was, like, crazy competitive. I'm much more about the experience. I think I got on his nerves because he was full steam ahead.

