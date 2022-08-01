Kelly Brook swapped wedding gown for bridal jumpsuit and mini dress – all her outfits Why have one bridal outfit when you could have four?

Kelly Brook, 42, pulled out all the stops for her Italian wedding with long-term boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, 37, opting for more bridal outfits than we can count.

Following her last-minute Civitavecchia ceremony, the Heart Radio star was pictured wearing a white gown with long lace sleeves as she and her new husband showed off their new wedding rings in the car. Kelly added a long tulle veil as she sheltered from the rain under umbrellas.

Later in the day, Jeremy shared a clip of the pair feeding berries to one another which showed his bride in her second outfit. Kelly had changed into a similar gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline, leaf-print lace layered over the top and sheer flared sleeves. She accessorised with a matching lace veil and a sparkly tiara, which stood out against her long curled brunette hair.

Kelly's first bridal outfit featured long lace sleeves

For part of the evening celebrations, Kelly styled her hair in a half-updo with a large bow, which she teamed with a bridal jumpsuit. It featured cigarette trousers with a lace skirt overlay and a flattering V-neck.

While all three of those outfits had one thing in common – sheer lace sleeves – Kelly chose a very different look as she took to the dancefloor for the newlyweds' first dance. The stunning bride wore a white tuxedo mini dress complete with a V-neck, buttons down the front and lace trim on the sleeves.

The Heart Radio star changed into another lacy gown with a sweetheart neckline

Kelly and Jeremy tied the knot on Sunday after fighting through an unexpected downpour of torrential rain.

According to the MailOnline, Kelly's original ceremony was supposed to be a gorgeous outdoor occasion but a rainstorm prompted the bride and groom to say their vows in the incredible Torre di Cicero, followed by a funfair-themed celebration with A-listers such as Kylie Minogue.

The bride paired her V-neck jumpsuit with a hair bow

The TV star and her model beau began dating in 2015, and they began sparking engagement rumours back in 2016 when she was first spotted with a gold band and solitaire diamond on her ring finger.

More recently, the supermodel has been spotted subtly flashing a diamond ring estimated to be worth £80k, but the couple never officially announced their engagement.

