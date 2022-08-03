Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi's Italian wedding will go down in history – details The couple were forced to change their plans after a storm

Kelly Brook suffered a last-minute wedding disaster with her fiancé Jeremy Parisi after a storm scuppered their plans for a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Italy.

SEE: Kelly Brook swapped wedding gown for bridal jumpsuit and mini dress – all her outfits

However, the radio presenter, 42, and the model, 37, managed to save the day by moving their wedding inside – which marked a historic moment. Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of her handmaiden Elle, dressed in a black silky dress, drenched by the rain after she ran to the top of the Torre di Cicerone to organise the new ceremony.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Sharing a snap of herself in the wedding car, looking out into the rain, Kelly wrote: "We were granted permission by the [Mayor] to marry in the tower and made history." Perhaps it marked the first ever wedding inside the medieval tourist attraction, which is located on the so-called Acropolis of Arpino.

READ: Kelly Brook's dazzling £80k engagement ring from Jeremy Parisi is too beautiful

SHOP: Best wedding gifts for couples getting married in 2022

Event planner Angela Mugnai shared a peek at the original wedding set-up, which also boasted breathtaking vistas of the surrounding countryside. Chairs and white floral arrangements were placed on either side of the aisle, which lead to a large stone wall that had been decorated with trailing tendrils of greenery – it would have offered the most picturesque backdrop for the happy couple's wedding photos!

Kelly and Jeremy moved their wedding ceremony inside the Torre di Cicerone

She explained: "Unfortunately it started to rain exactly 5 mins before the start of the ceremony and we had to move the ceremony inside. It was 8 months of no rain in that area of South of Italy."

Kelly revealed they had to get permission from the mayor

Judging by the photos Kelly and Jeremy have shared on social media, the weather didn't dampen their spirits. They managed to host their wedding breakfast outside, with photos showing long tables decorated with red flowers and silver candelabra, followed by funfair-themed celebrations.

The couple hosted their wedding breakfast outside that evening

The bride looked beautiful in four different bridal outfits, including a white gown with long lace sleeves for the ceremony, which she teamed with a sparkly tiara and veil.

She later changed into a sleek jumpsuit with a lace overlay skirt and a tuxedo dress with a lace trim – stunning!

LOOK: 25 stunning celebrity bridesmaid dresses that will give you serious wedding inspiration

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.