Davina McCall shares unseen strappy wedding dress photo with frothy veil

When Davina McCall married her ex-husband, Matthew Robertson, in the year 2000, she wore a strapless wedding dress befitting of the era – but her wedding to Matthew wasn't Davina's first time in a bridal dress.

Back in the 1990s, Davina McCall transformed into a bride for a TV show with Dermot O'Leary, wearing a totally different gown to the one she wore on her actual big day.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram to share an unearthed photo of herself in full bridal attire, wearing a strappy wedding dress with floral detailing around the bust. She added a frothy veil – not dissimilar to the one she wore on her actual wedding! – and clutched a trailing bouquet.

© Instagram Davina McCall and Dermot O'Leary in the 90s

For her and Dermot's photo, Davina wore her bobbed hair loose – a style which inspired her own wedding day, as her hair was almost identical when she walked down the aisle with Matthew.

© Getty Davina and Matthew on their wedding day

Davina opted for a more demure bouquet for her real wedding, with white roses, but without the trailing details.

The Masked Singer star donned her wedding attire once more in 2015, renewing her wedding vows in Las Vegas. This time she went casual for her bridal look, wearing white shorts and a simple T-shirt.

"Just renewed our vows! In Vegas!!! With the kids…and our mates!! Such a blast! #togetherforever," she wrote on Facebook at the time.

© Getty Davina McCall wore a strapless dress for her 2000 wedding

After renewing their vows Davina said of her husband: "I'm very lucky, because as far as I know I've married a really faithful guy. When I think of Matthew and me in our 70s I see us on a world cruise with entertainment every night!"

Sadly Davina's dreams were not meant to be, as she and Matthew split just two years on, with Davina finding love with her hairdresser, Michael Douglas.

Michael and Davina seem extremely happy together, with no plans for marriage on the cards, though in January 2023, the couple revealed they had moved in together.

© David M. Benett Michael Douglas and Davina McCall have been together since 2019

Davina's divorces

Prior to her lengthy marriage to Matthew, Davina was married to a man named Andrew Leggett, though their union lasted just three months.

"I fell madly in love, but it was wrong, so I got out quick. I won't talk about it because he's not a celebrity and it's not fair on him," Davina told the Mirror in 2006.

Here's hoping she's found her happily ever after with Michael!