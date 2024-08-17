Tyrone Wood's countryside wedding with Faye Harris at Rolling Stones star Ronnie's 80-acre estate – full album

Two musical dynasties came together when Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone, 40, married Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris' daughter Faye, 35, in August 2024.

Following a civil ceremony in Marylebone, the couple – who met on celebrity dating app Raya in 2022 – gathered 180 of their friends and family at Ronnie's home in County Kildare, Ireland, which he purchased in 1991. Set on 80 acres, the estate features a large main house, an indoor pool, several guest apartments and an art studio, and it is where Tyrone proposed to Faye in December 2023.

The likes of Sir Mick Jagger's children Elizabeth and James, Keith Richards' granddaughter Ella, and Tyrone’s brother Jesse Wood and his wife Fearne Cotton gathered in the walled garden for the ceremony, before heading to K Club luxury hotel and golf resort for the reception. See exclusive footage inside the wedding...

WATCH: Inside Faye Harris and Tyrone Wood's rock wedding of the decade

"It was a fabulous day – fantastic and lovely," said rocker Ronnie.

Tyrone and Faye shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO! – take a look at the breathtaking two wedding dresses, the famous guest list and more…

Sentimental venue After enjoying cocktails from an outdoor bar featuring Ronnie's hand-painted sign that read 'The Wood Tavern', guests took their seats on long wooden benches in the nearby walled garden at 3pm. The couple turned to celebrity florist Nikki Tibbles’s Wild at Heart to help add to the wild countryside aesthetic using white and green flowers, fresh foliage, white ribbons and sheer silk. "We wanted all neutral and white flowers in the garden; we wanted it to look as if it had been growing that way forever. There was also lots of foliage from the grounds," explained Faye, who enlisted the help of Irish wedding planners Tara Fay Events. While Tyrone explained the location held sentimental value, Faye suggested it had the added bonus of being the perfect backdrop for photos. "When Ty called his dad to ask if we could get married at the house, he said: 'I’ve always thought the garden would be a beautiful place for someone to get married,'" she said. "It’s in the most spectacular Irish countryside. I don’t know how you can’t love it here."

© The Currries Groom's arrival A nervous Tyrone was pictured waiting for his bride to arrive at the altar. The co-founder of ocean conservation charity Project Zero wore a green tailor-made suit by Ozwald Boateng. He wasn't the only emotional guest, as his mother Jo - who stunned in a plum silk suit by Galvan - burst into tears when she caught sight of her son.

© The Curries Wedding dress Making her grand entrance on the arm of her father Steve Harris, Faye looked gorgeous in an ivory silk wedding dress from New York designer Elizabeth Fillmore, featuring a high-necked crystal-studded overlay and teamed with Jimmy Choo shoes and a hairpiece by Jennifer Behr. Faye had found her dream gown while shopping at Browns Bride in London with her future mother-in-law. "Jo came dress shopping with me, as my mum Lorraine was away," said the founder of clean luxury fragrance company Eauso Vert. "As I walked out of the changing room, everyone started crying. Jo was saying: 'Oh my God, I’ve got goosebumps.'" Tyrone was overcome with emotion and shed a tear when he first saw his bride, describing her as "drop-dead gorgeous."

© The Curries Bridal party Ronnie and Sally’s eight-year-old twins Gracie and Alice served as flower girls alongside Jesse and Fearne's eight-year-old daughter Honey. The trio looked adorable dressed in matching pink jumpsuits from Reiss and white ribbon trainers from Next. Tyrone's sister Leah's daughter Maggie, 15, acted as a bridesmaid alongside Faye’s sisters, while ten-year-old Otis took on the important role of ring-bearer. Praising the young family members Ronnie said: "Otis carrying the rings and the little flower girls were the highlight – they did a great job." They were joined by Faye’s maid of honour Alice and bridesmaids: her sisters Lauren, Kerry and Maisie; her sister-in-law Natalie Harris; Tyrone's niece Maggie; and her friends Millie Poulter, Kirsty Gardner, Michelle Christle and Leeanna Fogden-Pitt. They looked radiant in forest green silk slip dresses by Pretty Lavish, while Tyrone's three best men Tom Bosanquet, Charlie Ralston and Jake Morant wore matching grey suits from Savile Row tailor Roderick Charles and green Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Father of the bride Moments earlier, Faye had enjoyed a private moment with her father, who wore a blue patterned suit from Twisted Tailor. "I had this little moment with my dad as we prepared to walk in. He tucked my veil in his arm because it got so windy and he was like: ‘Yeah, go on, I got you.'"

Ceremony During the ceremony, Tyrone and Faye had a ring-warming, where the wedding rings were passed around to guests to give their blessing, and a handfasting, in which Tyrone and Faye’s hands were bound together using four strands of pale pastel ribbon. The couple exchanged non-religious traditional vows, although they had written private vows they plan to share with each other next year. "We’re both pretty introverted, private people and didn’t want to say our vows in front of everyone," Faye said. "So we wrote them down and put them inside a wine box with a beautiful bottle of red wine that we can open on our one-year anniversary and read out our vows to each other."

© The Curries Rolling Stones reunion After gathering the families of the Rolling Stones stars together for a reunion, they solidified the memory with a group photo. Opening up about their relationship, the groom said: "We are all very close. I see them as much as I can and love them very much. They’re like my sisters and brothers. It means the world to us that they could come."

© The Curries Wedding rings As well as Jo passing down her engagement ring to Faye, she and her ex-husband Ronnie also gave them their wedding bands. They were melted down by celebrity jeweller Stephen Webster and made into two new bands that Tyrone described as "a modern classic."

© The Curries Reception At 6pm, the wedding party moved to the K Club where they dined on sharing boards of chorizo and salami, grilled vegetables with artichokes and piquant peppers and a selection of salads, followed by roasted breast of chicken or cauliflower steak. They sat at tables named after different trees to represent the Wood family on the outdoor terrace of The Palmer restaurant, which had been decorated with Happy Organics candles inside long glass cases, green and white flowers from Wild at Heart, and baskets containing fresh fruit. Speaking of his "nerve-wracking" speech, Tyrone said: "I hate public speaking. But I did it and apparently it was very good and emotional. I cried a lot." Faye added: "I held it together until he said that I had saved him, and I just lost it and started crying."



© The Curries Intimate moments The bride shared several special moments with her new father-in-law at the ceremony and the wedding breakfast. Faye held hands with Ronnie at the top table, surrounded by white flowers. They appeared to be engrossed in conversation, with Ronnie likely welcoming her into the family.





© The Curries First dance The couple had their first dance to a mix of Fred Again’s (Kyle) I Found You with the song An Irish Party in Third Class from the film Titanic. Faye had removed her embellished overlay to show off her stunning satin dress underneath, before changing into her second wedding dress.

© The Curries Second wedding dress Faye later slipped into a sparkly white sequin mini dress by Clio Peppiatt, with her husband's name beaded into the hem as her "something blue". The newlyweds partied with guests until just before 3am, with both Faye and Tyrone revealing that neither of their fathers' music was played. Guests were then invited to a barbecue pool party back at Sandymount House the following day.

The weekend-long celebration has left a lasting memory for several guests, including Faye’s new sister-in-law Fearne Cotton. "I wept with joy right at the end, when the sun came out and Bob Marley was playing; it was heaven. I said to my kids: 'You can officially call her

Auntie now,’ and they are very happy about it. She is perfect," said The Happy Place podcast host, who wore a green dress by Olivia Rubin and Terry de Havilland platform heels.

Meanwhile, Ronnie's wife Sally – who looked chic in a floral dress from Queens of Archive – described the wedding as "very emotional."

With two wedding celebrations in London and Ireland over, Faye and Tyrone will turn their attention to their future as husband and wife. The couple have put an offer on a house on the Essex-Hertfordshire borders, and they admitted they want to start a family "right away."

READ: Robbie Williams reveals secret vow renewal to beautiful wife Ayda Field in unexpected post