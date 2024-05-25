Jennifer Lopez issues defiant warning amid Ben Affleck 'divorce'

Jennifer Lopez is taking no prisoners when it comes to addressing her rumored marriage woes with her husband Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old issued a defiant reminder not to mess with her when she posed beside a telling billboard commissioned by Netflix in support of her new movie, Atlas.

Sharing a video on Instagram, which you can watch below, Jennifer excitedly visited the billboard and posed for several smiley snaps while the words, "Don't F With JLo" loomed over her head.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez reminds people not to 'F' with her

At the end of the clip, she cheekily turned to the camera and referencing the warning words, she said: "'And just a little friendly reminder from Netflix over there…"

Jennifer has remained relatively quiet about the speculation surrounding her marriage, but she was put on the spot while promoting Atlas in Mexico City on May 22.

Sitting alongside her co-star, Simu Liu, Jennifer was suddenly asked by a reporter: "Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real?"

Before the unidentified reporter added: "These rumors? What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana, what is the truth of the situation?"

© Instagram Jennifer is not one to be messed with

Simu jumped in to defend JLo and quipped: "We're not doing that. Thank you so much guys."

Jennifer appeared to laugh it off but when the reporter could be heard continuing his line of questioning, she looked directly at him and said: "You know better than that."

Simu isn't the only Atlas co-star to defend her honor. Sterling K. Brown has also spoken out and insisted she and Ben were "very much in love" while he helped her run lines for the movie.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben are still 'in love' says her co-star

"Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines for Smith," the This Is Us star said, referring to a character in the film.

He added: "I think the newlyweds — still very much in love — I think she just wanted to hear his voice. And so sometimes, the reactions that you got from her were because she was listening to her husband's voice."

Despite reports of marital issues with his wife, Ben stepped out on Tuesday with his wedding ring firmly in place, and Jennifer was wearing her ring in her latest video.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben are still wearing their wedding rings

Speculation about trouble in Ben and JLo's marriage arose after the couple went nearly two months without being photographed together.

However, they soon put on a united front when they were snapped reuniting on May 16 to watch Ben's child Fin Affleck, 15, perform in a school play in Los Angeles.

Before attending Fin's play together, the last time the couple was spotted in public was March 30.

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer have been plagued by divorce rumors

Ben, who reunited with Jennifer in 2021 and married her in 2022, has been notably absent from her premieres because he is reportedly busy working on the sequel to his film The Accountant in LA.

Jennifer and Ben's love story goes back decades, with the pair ending their original engagement in 2004.

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer ended their original engagement in 2004

Speaking about their relationship in the Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, Jennifer confessed the demise of their relationship came only days before they were set to say 'I Do'.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," she said before sharing never-before-known details of their planned big day.

"We had a big wedding planned; 14 ushers and bridesmaids and three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure."