Kamala Harris is swathed in florals and lace in intimate wedding photo

This week marks a milestone in Kamala Harris' personal and professional life. The United States Vice President accepted the Democratic nomination for president, making her the first black woman to do so, and celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with Doug Emhoff.

The Second Gentleman recently took to Instagram to look back at an intimate photo taken on their big day, showing off Kamala's stunning bridal gown. Dressed in champagne lace with a long veil secured into her curled hair, Kamala shared her first kiss with her new husband, who wrapped his arms around her in the passionate PDA.

"Aww. This was our wedding kiss almost 10 years ago. Our ten-year anniversary is coming up, and to think about where we were 10 years ago to where we are now is really incredible. But that's how we still feel about each other. Even with everything going on," he said in a video on Instagram, before joking: "Except she's really famous now."

The newlyweds stood against the backdrop of a large mural on the wall and orange roses which decorated the interior of the Santa Barbara courthouse.

Another snap showed them walking down the aisle hand-in-hand, with Kamala's draped bridal gown on full display. Features included off-the-shoulder straps, an embellished bodice, delicate floral details and a silky skirt with a tulle overlay.

Not many pictures have been released of the big day on 22 August 2014, but it was reportedly officiated by Kamala's sister Maya.

Doug had proposed just months earlier in March 2014. Recalling the emotional moment, Kamala said: "When I looked up, he was getting down on one knee. He’d concocted an elaborate plan to propose to me in front of the Ponte Vecchio, in Florence. But once he had the ring, it was burning a hole in his pocket. He couldn’t keep it secret.

"I looked at him there, on one knee, and burst into tears. Mind you, these were not graceful Hollywood tears streaming down a glistening cheek. No, I’m talking about snorting and grunting, with mascara smudging my face.

"Doug reached for my hand and I held my breath and smiled back. Then he asked me to marry him, and I bellowed a tear-soaked 'Yes!'"

Doug was previously married to American film producer Kerstin Emhoff but the former couple divorced after 16 years and two children. When Doug married Kamala, they developed a supportive blended family, with Kerstin telling CNN: "She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it."

Back in October 2023, Kamala officiated his son Cole's wedding to Greenley Littlejohn in Los Angeles. She took the opportunity to share a sweet insight into her marriage with Doug, telling People: "It meant so much for so many reasons.

"It was so wonderful that the kids asked me to do it. For us, we think of marriage as being not just between these two people, but the coming together of families. So it was very much with that spirit that we all participated."

She added: "I love my husband. I love our marriage. I want for those two [Cole and Greenley] to have a loving marriage where they are best friends and they know that it’s not just them against the world, that our family supports them. That the community of people that came together at the wedding supports [them]."

